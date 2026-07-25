Meet The Chef Who Swapped Spices For Bowls At The Commonwealth Games

The inspiring journey of Mohammed Ayub Qureshi, a 67-year-old Pakistani chef from Glasgow, who masterfully balances his acclaimed Alishan Tandoori restaurant with representing his nation in lawn bowls at the Commonwealth Games.

IMAGE: 67 year old Mohammed Ayub Qureshi's 'Alishan Tandoori' boasts a 4.5-star Google rating, and has become a neighbourhood favourite, serving curries, sizzling tandoori dishes and naan to generations of customers. Photograph: Kind courtesy James Toney/X

Key Points Mohammed Ayub Qureshi, a 67-year-old chef, represented Pakistan in lawn bowls at the Commonwealth Games.

Qureshi, known as "Chico," runs the popular Alishan Tandoori restaurant in Glasgow.

He has previously competed for Pakistan in lawn bowls at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

His story exemplifies the spirit of the Games, blending culinary artistry with sporting precision.

Lawn bowls is gaining popularity among the Pakistani diaspora in Scotland, with Qureshi as a key ambassador.

Mohammed Ayub Qureshi spends most days making sure the Rogan Josh at his Alishan Tandoori restaurant has just the right balance of spice.

But at the Commonwealth Games, the 67-year-old swapped his kitchen apron for the bowling green, representing Pakistan in the men's singles while bringing together two worlds that have defined his life for more than half a century.

Minutes after losing to Scotland's former world champion Jason Banks, Qureshi smiled, shook hands with his opponent and extended an invitation that perfectly captured the spirit of the Games.

"Come over to my restaurant for a meal," he said. Banks then delivering the line that had everyone in splits. "I haven't been this week. I was too scared before I played him in case he spiced up my food too much."

Glasgow's Culinary And Sporting Icon

The punchline landed because everyone in Glasgow's bowls community knows "Chico." Long before he wore Pakistan colours on the immaculate greens, Qureshi had built a reputation in Glasgow's food scene. His Alishan Tandoori, tucked away on Battlefield Road and boasting a 4.5-star Google rating, has become a neighbourhood favourite, serving curries, sizzling tandoori dishes and naan to generations of customers.

The contrast between his two passions could hardly be greater, yet they demand remarkably similar qualities. Inside the restaurant, spices are measured with care. Outside, every bowl requires equally delicate precision, where a fraction too much weight or a slightly wrong line can decide a match. Qureshi has spent decades perfecting both crafts.

A Commonwealth Games Veteran

Pakistan was emblazoned across the back of his shirt, but Glasgow has been home for more than 50 years. The Commonwealth Games brought those two identities together. For a few hours, conversations about 'Rogan Josh' gave way to discussions about draw shots and weighted bowls.

This was not Qureshi's first appearance on the Commonwealth stage. He also represented Pakistan at the 2014 Games in Glasgow before competing again at the Gold Coast in 2018, becoming one of the country's most familiar faces in a sport that remains relatively unknown back home.

While cricket dominates Pakistan's sporting landscape, lawn bowls has quietly found followers among the Pakistani diaspora in Scotland, where welcoming local clubs have helped players from diverse backgrounds embrace the game. Qureshi has become one of its most recognizable ambassadors.

There was no fairy-tale ending this time. Banks, among Scotland's finest bowlers and a former world champion, proved too strong. But the result quickly faded into the background as the post-match banter took centre stage.