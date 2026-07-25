Australia Leads Commonwealth Games Medal Count After Day Two

Stay updated with the latest medal standings from the Glasgow Commonwealth Games Day 2, where Australia has established a significant lead, and India has secured its first bronze medal.
Key Points
- Australia leads the Glasgow Commonwealth Games medal tally with 13 medals, including 6 gold.
- Nigeria and Scotland are in second and third positions respectively after day two.
- England holds fourth place with 8 medals, including 1 gold.
- India has secured one bronze medal, placing it jointly ninth in the standings.
- The competition is intensifying as more events conclude in Glasgow.
Medal tally on day two of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games here on Friday.
|Position
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|6
|2
|5
|13
|2
|Nigeria
|3
|3
|0
|6
|3
|Scotland
|2
|2
|0
|4
|4
|England
|1
|4
|3
|8
|5
|Canada
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|South Africa
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|New Zealand
|0
|2
|0
|2
|8
|Wales
|0
|1
|0
|1
|9
|Malaysia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|India
|0
|0
|1
|1