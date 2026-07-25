Australia Leads Commonwealth Games Medal Count After Day Two

Stay updated with the latest medal standings from the Glasgow Commonwealth Games Day 2, where Australia has established a significant lead, and India has secured its first bronze medal.

Key Points Australia leads the Glasgow Commonwealth Games medal tally with 13 medals, including 6 gold.

Nigeria and Scotland are in second and third positions respectively after day two.

England holds fourth place with 8 medals, including 1 gold.

India has secured one bronze medal, placing it jointly ninth in the standings.

The competition is intensifying as more events conclude in Glasgow.

Medal tally on day two of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games here on Friday.