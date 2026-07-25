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Australia Leads Commonwealth Games Medal Count After Day Two

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 25, 2026 02:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Stay updated with the latest medal standings from the Glasgow Commonwealth Games Day 2, where Australia has established a significant lead, and India has secured its first bronze medal.

Key Points

  • Australia leads the Glasgow Commonwealth Games medal tally with 13 medals, including 6 gold.
  • Nigeria and Scotland are in second and third positions respectively after day two.
  • England holds fourth place with 8 medals, including 1 gold.
  • India has secured one bronze medal, placing it jointly ninth in the standings.
  • The competition is intensifying as more events conclude in Glasgow.

Medal tally on day two of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

PositionCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Australia62513
2Nigeria3306
3Scotland2204
4England1438
5Canada1023
6South Africa1023
7New Zealand0202
8Wales0101
9Malaysia0011
9India0011
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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