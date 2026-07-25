CWG 2026: Rupa Rani-Pinki edge Tonga in Lawn Bowls tie-breaker

India's Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh clinched a dramatic tie-breaker victory against Tonga in the Lawn Bowls women's pairs at Commonwealth Games 2026.

IMAGE: Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh registered a thrilling victory against Tonga's Paris Baker and Milika Nathan in the Lawn Bowls women's pairs event at Commonwealth Games 2026. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points India's Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh defeated Tonga's Paris Baker and Milika Nathan in a tie-breaker at the Commonwealth Games 2026 Lawn Bowls women's pairs event.

The Indian pair initially took the first set 5-2 after recovering from an early deficit.

Tonga made a strong comeback, winning the second set 6-2, forcing the match into a decider.

India's Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh secured a thrilling victory over Tonga's Paris Baker and Milika Nathan in the Lawn Bowls women's pairs event at Commonwealth Games 2026, winning the match in a tie-breaker after both teams won a set each, in Glasgow, on Saturday.

Early Set Dominance

India started the match on the back foot, losing the opening end 1-0 as Tonga took an early lead. However, Rupa Rani and Pinki bounced back strongly, winning the next four ends to take the first set 5-2.

The Indian pair looked in complete control after the opening end, and their consistent play helped them take a one-set lead.

Tonga's Resilient Comeback

Tonga, however, made a stunning comeback in the second set.

They won the opening three ends to establish a commanding 6-0 lead. India then showed resilience, winning the fourth end by two points and taking the fifth end as well to reduce the deficit, but Tonga held on to win the second set.

Tie-Breaker Triumph and Future Prospects

With the score level at one set apiece, the match went into a tie-breaker to decide the winner. India held the advantage of playing the final bowl in the decider, and Rupa Rani produced a superb opening bowl that hugged the jack.

Pinki then delivered another precise bowl to seal the victory for India.

The win keeps Rupa Rani and Pinki at the top of their section in the women's pairs event. They will next face Namibia and England as they continue their campaign with their sights set on a place in the semi-finals.