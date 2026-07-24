King Charles III Declares Glasgow Commonwealth Games Open, Emphasising Sustainability

The 23rd Commonwealth Games have officially commenced in Glasgow with an innovative opening ceremony that seamlessly integrated traditional Scottish culture, modern performances, and a crucial message on environmental sustainability, championed by King Charles III.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @RishiSunak/Twitter

Key Points The 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow opened with a vibrant ceremony, uniquely held indoors, blending Scottish heritage with a strong sustainability message.

King Charles III officially declared the Games open, using the King's Baton message to advocate for global efforts against plastic pollution in oceans and waterways.

The opening ceremony featured a historic early parade of athletes, including the Indian contingent led by Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain, and celebrated Glasgow's UNESCO City of Music status with diverse performances.

Glasgow 2026 represents a scaled-down, lower-cost model compared to previous editions, featuring 10 sports and six integrated Para sports across existing venues.

The event underscores Glasgow's pivotal role in preserving the international multi-sport event after Victoria's withdrawal, showcasing a bold and unique approach to the Games.

The OVO Hydro turned into a kaleidoscope of music and Scottish pageantry as the 23rd Commonwealth Games opened with a vibrant indoor spectacle that celebrated Glasgow's heritage but also ensured that the message of sustainability was not lost in the grandeur.

King Charles III read aloud the message he had placed into the King's Baton at Buckingham Palace in March last year, which had since travelled through all 74 Commonwealth member nations during a 500-day global relay. "It is my pleasure to declare the Games Open," King Charles III said on Thursday night before touching on the theme of connecting for a common future with hope. The British Monarch said the Baton had carried an additional message urging efforts to rid oceans and waterways of plastic pollution, "which can impact on human health."

King Charles III's Call For Sustainability

"Addressing plastic pollution complements the immense global efforts required to protect thirty per cent of the world's ocean by 2030," he said. "Caring for the ocean's natural capital ensures our communities and businesses can continue to thrive and vital global food resources can be enhanced through the establishment of marine reserves and no-take zones, to restore threatened marine ecosystems and diminished fish stocks."

The ceremony blended traditional Gaelic heritage with contemporary pop, rap, and electronic performance, drawing heavily on the creative identity of a city recognised as a UNESCO City of Music. Moving away from expansive open-air stadium shows, organisers staged the opening ceremony entirely within the 14,300-capacity indoor bowl, a first in Commonwealth Games history. In another first, athletes from the 74 nations paraded into the arena at the very beginning of the show rather than at the end. The Indian contingent was led by Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain. With the male athletes dressed in navy blue suits and the female participants in sarees and blazers, the Indian contingent entered to a huge cheer from the audience.

A Unique Opening Ceremony Blending Tradition And Innovation

As the 74 batons were planted into a 200-square-metre living stage garden featuring native Scottish flora, spotlit pipers encircled the perimeter to lead a rendition of "Flower of Scotland," providing one of the evening's central traditional moments. Musical performances included electro-folk duo Valtos during the athletes' parade, pipe bands playing "Flower of Scotland", and sets by Scottish artists Nathan Evans, Tom Walker, and KT Tunstall. Actor Sam Heughan also participated in a segment featuring a representation of the Loch Ness Monster.

King Charles III also said, "Over the next ten days, we will certainly thrive here in Glasgow, as the city once again, following its proud hosting of the 2014 Commonwealth Games, welcomes the Commonwealth family with warm hearts and open arms. I extend my warmest gratitude to the city of Glasgow, to all the athletes, to the organisers, volunteers and all who have made this event possible. As we share our love of sport, and our planet, let us build a harmonious and durable future, for our families and each other."

The program also drew on Gaelic working traditions. A section titled Workshop of the World used choreography inspired by historical textile production, incorporating rhythmic Gaelic songs historically sung by women while hand-finishing tweed cloth. The sequence transitioned through industrial set pieces representing shipbuilding on the river Clyde, early locomotive engineering, and modern green technology. The show's middle chapter shifted focus to Glasgow's contemporary arts and urban culture. Zimbabwean-born, Glasgow-based rapper Eyve joined neo-soul singer GAIA on stage, accompanied by visual projections showcasing the city's street art and community murals. Later, the arena transformed into a vibrant reflection of Glasgow's nightlife, referencing legendary venues like the Sub Club and the Barrowland Ballroom. Singer-songwriter Callum Beattie performed "Yes Sir, I Can Boogie", a disco track adopted as an unofficial anthem by Scottish sports fans amid giant, sparkling unicorn figures and dancers wearing capes co-designed by local primary school students and artists. Six-time Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy, who launched the original King's Baton Relay in 2025, also played a featured role during the opening ceremony.

Glasgow's Pivotal Role In The Future Of The Games

As part of the traditional protocol, the Commonwealth flag was raised at the centre of the stage with Scotland's lawn ball player Paul Foster, 3x3 basketball player Robyn Love and Leslie Roy reading the oath. "These reimagined Games have been made possible by the extraordinary legacy of 2014 and by a city that once again welcomes us with warm hearts and open arms," Commonwealth Sport President Donald Rukare said. "Glasgow 2026 marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Commonwealth Sport Movement. The Opening Ceremony will set the tone for a Games that celebrates world-class sport, friendship, and the unique ability of the Commonwealth Games to bring people together," he added.

A Scaled-Down Yet Significant Commonwealth Games

The 2026 Games represent a significantly scaled-down model compared to previous editions, following the withdrawal of the Australian state of Victoria in 2023 due to rising projected costs. Step-in host Glasgow embraced a compact, lower-cost structure, featuring 10 sports and six integrated Para sports, making it the largest integrated Para sport program in Commonwealth history, held across four existing venues. The sports program is housed entirely within Scotstoun Stadium, the Scottish Event Campus, Glasgow International Arena, and Tollcross International Swimming Centre. Glasgow 2026 Chair George Black highlighted the city's pivotal role in preserving the international multi-sport event. "We set out to make something bold, unmistakably Glasgow, and unlike anything the Commonwealth Games has produced before and to have Their Majesties there to see it come to life makes it all the more special," Black said. "Years ago, the Commonwealth Games was a genuine topic of conversation across sport and governments. Glasgow and Scotland took the brave decision to step up and show that these Games matter." he added.