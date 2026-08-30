Gujarat Prison Institute Upgrades Sports Facilities For Future Events

Discover how the Gujarat Institute of Prisons and Correctional Administration is developing modern sports facilities and advanced training infrastructure to prepare for future international events like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, benefiting departmental trainees and showcasing sporting excellence.

Key Points Modern sports facilities are being developed at GIPCA for upcoming international events like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

The upgrades include high-quality grounds and advanced training facilities such as smart classrooms and computer laboratories.

These developments aim to benefit departmental trainees, fostering team spirit, discipline, and physical fitness.

The Gujarat prison department recently won the 'Champion Trophy' at the DGP Cup 2026-27 Wrestling Competition, securing 14 medals.

Modern sports facilities are being developed at the Gujarat Institute of Prisons and Correctional Administration (GIPCA) in view of upcoming international events like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, Director General of Police (Crime) Dr K L N Rao said on Sunday.

Speaking at the prison department's Kabaddi and tug-of-war competition organised for National Sports Day 2026, Rao said the high-quality grounds being constructed on the GIPCA campus will directly benefit departmental trainees.

GIPCA's Advanced Training and Sports Infrastructure

"The Olympics to be held in Ahmedabad and, keeping in mind the Commonwealth Games as well, modern grounds for various sports are also being developed on the GIPCA premises, which will benefit the trainees," a release quoted him as saying.

Rao said that the Police Housing Corporation has undertaken advanced renovation of GIPCA under Phase-I, which will provide high-quality training facilities, including smart classrooms, computer laboratories and libraries, for officers and employees ranging from jail assistants to deputy superintendents.

Sports are an excellent means of developing team spirit, discipline, and improving physical fitness, he said.

Earlier, 22 teams from across Gujarat participated in the DGP Cup 2026-27 Gujarat Police Wrestling Cluster Competition held at the Nadiad Sports Complex, the release said.

Players from the Gujarat prison department put up an impressive performance at the competition, winning 14 medals, including six gold, six silver and two bronze, it said.

Their performance helped the department win the prestigious 'Champion Trophy' for the tournament, the release stated.