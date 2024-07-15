News
Gill bags Silver Medal at ISSF Junior World Cup

Gill bags Silver Medal at ISSF Junior World Cup

Source: PTI
July 15, 2024 21:27 IST
IMAGE: Bhavteg held his nerve in a close battle with American Benjamin Keller but eventually had to settle for second place. Photograph: Kind courtesy NRAI / X

Indian skeet shooter Bhavtegh Singh Gill clinched a silver medal in the men's skeet event at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Porpetto, Italy. This comes after Sabeera Haris's earlier bronze in the women's trap, placing India third in the overall medal standings.

Bhavtegh's sharp shooting (121/125) secured him a spot in the top six for the finals. He faced tough competition, with the eventual bronze medalist, USA's Jordan Sapp, achieving a perfect score in qualification.

 

The six-man final started strong for Bhavtegh. He tied for second place after the first round, eliminating any doubts about a medal. He then held his nerve in a close battle with American Benjamin Keller, who eventually took gold.

Other Indian participants, Zoravar Bedi and Munek Battula, couldn't replicate Bhavtegh's success but gained valuable experience. Sanjana Sood led the Indian women's skeet contingent, finishing 10th overall.

Bhavtegh's silver medal and Sabeera Haris's bronze are a testament to their dedication and skill.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
