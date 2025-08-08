HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Giant-slayer Mboko stuns Osaka to win maiden WTA title

Giant-slayer Mboko stuns Osaka to win maiden WTA title

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 08, 2025 09:32 IST

x

Mboko, currently ranked 85th in the world, became the first Canadian to defeat three former Grand Slam champions in a single WTA event in the Open Era, with victories over Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina.

Canada's Victoria Mboko with her trophy after defeating Japan's Naomi Osaka to win the Canadian Open in Montreal, Quebec on Thursday, August 7

IMAGE: Canada's Victoria Mboko with her trophy after defeating Japan's Naomi Osaka to win the Canadian Open in Montreal, Quebec on Thursday, August 7 . Photograph: David Kirouac-Imagn Images via Reuters

Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko staged a stunning comeback on Thursday to defeat four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 claiming her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Canadian Open.

The 18-year-old staged a remarkable comeback after losing the opening set to the Japanese former world number one, who had established a 3-0 lead as Mboko struggled with costly service errors.

 

However, the home favourite found her rhythm in the second set, breaking serve to establish a 5-2 lead. Osaka struggled to catch up, and her poor returns allowed Mboko to level the match and force a decider.

The decisive moment came in the third set, when Mboko took a 3-1 lead after saving four break points in a pivotal fourth game that gave her a firm grip on the match as she went on to claim the title after two hours and four minutes of play.

"I want to thank Naomi from an incredible match. I've always looked up to her when I was very little. It's always great to play with such an amazing player like you," Mboko said.

"I couldn't be more grateful," she added.

Mboko, currently ranked 85th in the world, became the first Canadian to defeat three former Grand Slam champions in a single WTA event in the Open Era, with victories over Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina.

For Osaka, who was attempting to revive her career after an inconsistent period following her return from maternity leave, the defeat brought her groundbreaking tournament to an end.
This loss also extended Osaka's title drought; her last triumph came at the 2021 Australian Open.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pant's Noble Gesture Warms Hearts
Pant's Noble Gesture Warms Hearts
Pakistan cricketer faces criminal charges in UK
Pakistan cricketer faces criminal charges in UK
Back home from England, Gill set for domestic grind!
Back home from England, Gill set for domestic grind!
Five Indians cruise into Asian Jr Boxing semis
Five Indians cruise into Asian Jr Boxing semis
Jurel, Kuldeep named in Central Zone squad
Jurel, Kuldeep named in Central Zone squad

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Famous Indian Sari Towns: Which Place, Which Sari

webstory image 2

6 Unique Handloom Products. They Are Not Saris

webstory image 3

Why OnePlus Nord CE 5 Is A Bargain Mid-Range Pick?

VIDEOS

NSA Doval Meets Russian President Putin in Moscow0:30

NSA Doval Meets Russian President Putin in Moscow

Tariff Tsunami: All the latest from the White House2:06

Tariff Tsunami: All the latest from the White House

Kapil Sibal praises Rahul Gandhi for raising EC's 'voter list fraud'13:17

Kapil Sibal praises Rahul Gandhi for raising EC's 'voter...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV