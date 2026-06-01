70-foot Messi statue in Kolkata taken down over safety concerns

A 70-foot Lionel Messi statue in Kolkata was removed after safety concerns, while fresh controversy surrounding his India tour resurfaced amid allegations of ticket misuse and crowd-management failures.

IMAGE: The 70-foot statue of Lionel Messi was built in December 2025 ahead of the World Cup-winning star's 'GOAT Tour' of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Authorities removed the 70-foot Lionel Messi statue in Kolkata's Lake Town area after residents complained that it was swaying in strong winds and posed a safety risk.

The statue, built in December as a tribute ahead of Messi's GOAT Tour of India, will be relocated and reassembled at an alternative site.

The development comes amid continuing controversy surrounding Messi's Kolkata visit, including allegations of ticket misuse, poor event management and crowd unrest.

A 70-foot statue of football legend Lionel Messi was removed from Kolkata's Lake Town area on Monday after concerns were raised about its safety.

The statue, installed along VIP Road, was found to be swaying during strong winds, prompting complaints from local residents to the Public Works Department (PWD). Following an inspection, authorities concluded that the structure's stability had been compromised and that it should be removed to prevent any possible accident.

West Bengal MLA Sharadwat Mukherjee said the statue was found to be unsafe.

"We noticed that the statue was swaying in the wind," Mukherjee said.

Tribute Built for Messi's India Tour

The statue was erected in December last year ahead of Messi's GOAT Tour of India. The structure depicted the Argentine star holding the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy and was built by fans as a tribute to the football icon.

Messi visited India last year as part of the tour, which included stops in West Bengal, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi. He was accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul.

The monument was completed in 27 days. Authorities are now exploring alternative locations where it can be reassembled.

• Zee Bets Big On India's Football Boom With FIFA Deal

Tour Controversies Continue to Surface

The removal comes amid continuing controversy over Messi's visit to Kolkata.

Last week, Satadru Dutta, the main organiser of the GOAT Tour in India, filed a complaint against former West Bengal Sports Minister Arup Biswas, alleging misconduct and claiming that tickets for the Kolkata event were misused. Dutta also alleged that he faced pressure regarding the distribution of access cards.

Messi's appearance in Kolkata had earlier witnessed chaotic scenes at Salt Lake Stadium. Fans who had purchased expensive tickets reportedly became angry after Messi left the venue early. Some spectators allegedly threw bottles and attempted to break through barriers between stands.

Several fans accused organisers of poor management and claimed that VIPs and politicians were given priority access, preventing many ticket holders from getting a clear view of the football star.

The situation escalated when some fans allegedly tried to enter restricted areas and damage parts of the event infrastructure, including tents and a goalpost. Police later intervened and used mild force to bring the situation under control.