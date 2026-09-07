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FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirms re-election bid amidst controversy

September 07, 2026 00:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
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FIFA President Gianni Infantino has confirmed his intention to seek re-election in March next year, despite facing significant opposition from several confederations following a controversial plan to sell a stake in FIFA competitions.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino faced severe backlash and the ultimate collapse of his plan to sell a 20% commercial stake in the World Cup to private investors

IMAGE: FIFA President Gianni Infantino faced severe backlash and the ultimate collapse of his plan to sell a 20% commercial stake in the World Cup to private investors. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Key Points

  • FIFA President Gianni Infantino will stand for re-election in March next year, as confirmed by a FIFA spokesperson.
  • Infantino faces opposition from UEFA, AFC, and CONCACAF due to a scrapped plan to sell a 20% stake in the World Cup and other FIFA events.
  • Despite the backlash, Infantino maintains support from the African and South American confederations.
  • No formal challengers have announced their candidacy for the upcoming election.
 

FIFA president Gianni Infantino remains committed to standing for re-election amid renewed opposition to his candidacy after a botched plan to sell a stake in FIFA competitions to private investors, a spokesperson for the global soccer body said on Sunday.

Re-election Bid Confirmed

Infantino, who had previously announced that he would seek a fourth term in March next year, has faced calls to resign from UEFA, the AFC and CONCACAF, after his plan to sell a 20% stake in the World Cup and other FIFA events was scrapped amid widespread backlash in July. But the 56-year-old retains support from the African and South American confederations.

"The FIFA president announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027. Of course, nothing has changed. Mr Infantino will be standing for re-election," a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement.

Infantino's Stance and Future

The statement came after Infantino remained tight-lipped when asked whether he regretted the turbulent last six weeks while attending the U-20 World Cup in Poland on Saturday. "There will be a lot to say, but there will be a right place and a right time to say this," Infantino had said. No one has formally announced a candidacy to challenge Infantino in next year's election.

Source: REUTERS
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