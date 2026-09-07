FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirms re-election bid amidst controversy

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has confirmed his intention to seek re-election in March next year, despite facing significant opposition from several confederations following a controversial plan to sell a stake in FIFA competitions.

IMAGE: FIFA President Gianni Infantino faced severe backlash and the ultimate collapse of his plan to sell a 20% commercial stake in the World Cup to private investors. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Key Points FIFA President Gianni Infantino will stand for re-election in March next year, as confirmed by a FIFA spokesperson.

Infantino faces opposition from UEFA, AFC, and CONCACAF due to a scrapped plan to sell a 20% stake in the World Cup and other FIFA events.

Despite the backlash, Infantino maintains support from the African and South American confederations.

No formal challengers have announced their candidacy for the upcoming election.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino remains committed to standing for re-election amid renewed opposition to his candidacy after a botched plan to sell a stake in FIFA competitions to private investors, a spokesperson for the global soccer body said on Sunday.

Re-election Bid Confirmed

Infantino, who had previously announced that he would seek a fourth term in March next year, has faced calls to resign from UEFA, the AFC and CONCACAF, after his plan to sell a 20% stake in the World Cup and other FIFA events was scrapped amid widespread backlash in July. But the 56-year-old retains support from the African and South American confederations.

"The FIFA president announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027. Of course, nothing has changed. Mr Infantino will be standing for re-election," a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement.

Infantino's Stance and Future

The statement came after Infantino remained tight-lipped when asked whether he regretted the turbulent last six weeks while attending the U-20 World Cup in Poland on Saturday. "There will be a lot to say, but there will be a right place and a right time to say this," Infantino had said. No one has formally announced a candidacy to challenge Infantino in next year's election.