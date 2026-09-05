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FIFA President Infantino To Attend U-20 Women's World Cup Opener In Katowice

September 05, 2026 17:39 IST 2 Minutes Read
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FIFA President Gianni Infantino will make his first public appearance at the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Katowice following the controversial abandonment of his $20 billion World Cup commercial rights sale proposal.

Gianni Infantino

IMAGE: FIFA President Gianni Infantino faced a fierce backlash from regional governing bodies including Europe's UEFA and major stakeholders in the sport following a controversial proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup. Photograph: Teresa Suarez/Reuters

Key Points

  • FIFA President Gianni Infantino will attend the U-20 Women's World Cup opener in Katowice.
  • This marks his first appearance at a FIFA event since abandoning a $20 billion World Cup stake sale plan.
  • The controversial commercial rights proposal faced significant backlash from UEFA and other stakeholders.
  • The U-20 tournament is crucial for developing women's football talent, with players eyeing the senior World Cup.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will attend the opening match of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Katowice on Saturday, the first tournament organised by world football's ruling body since his abandoned proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup.

The Swiss administrator called off the plan, which valued the commercial rights of the World Cup and other FIFA tournaments at $20 billion, in late July in the face of a fierce backlash from regional governing bodies including Europe's UEFA and major stakeholders in the sport.

 

Significance of Infantino's Appearance

A spokesperson for the Polish Football Association confirmed the embattled Infantino would be at the opening game.

Some 15,000 people are expected to attend the first two matches on Saturday.

The event is an important development tournament in the women's game, with many of the players hoping to feature at the senior Women's World Cup in Brazil next year.

Poland face Argentina and Mexico play Benin in Katowice on the opening day.

Source: REUTERS
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