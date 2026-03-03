HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Getafe shock Real Madrid, open up LaLiga title race

Getafe shock Real Madrid, open up LaLiga title race

3 Minutes Read
March 03, 2026 10:02 IST

Martin Satriano's sensational volley propelled Getafe to a stunning 1-0 victory over Real Madrid in LaLiga and shook up the title race.

Martin Satriano celebrates with Diego Rico after scoring for Getafe during the LaLiga match against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, on Monday.

IMAGE: Martin Satriano celebrates with Diego Rico after scoring for Getafe during the LaLiga match against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, on Monday. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Key Points

  • Martin Satriano's stunning volley secured a 1-0 victory for Getafe against Real Madrid in LaLiga.
  • Real Madrid dominated possession but failed to convert chances, struggling against Getafe's defence.
  • The loss leaves Real Madrid four points behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona.
  • Real Madrid faced frustration with two red cards issued to players during stoppage time.
  • Getafe's victory marks their first win at Real Madrid in 18 years.

Martin Satriano's superb first-half volley earned Getafe a shock 1-0 victory at Real Madrid in LaLiga on Monday, a result that left leaders Barcelona four points clear at the top of the standings.

Real dominated possession from kickoff and controlled the game but failed to turn pressure into goals, squandering several chances in an ill-tempered contest.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side were left exposed in the 39th minute when a half-cleared cross dropped invitingly on the edge of the box and Satriano struck a fierce volley into the top left corner.

Frustration boiled over in stoppage time when substitute Franco Mastantuono was shown a straight red card for dissent, while Adrian Liso was also sent off for the visitors.

Barcelona lead the standings on 64 points, with Real second on 60. Getafe are 11th with 32 points.

 

Key Moments of the Match

Real Madrid striker Vinicius Junior essays a shot at the Getafe goal.

IMAGE: Real Madrid striker Vinicius Junior essays a shot at the Getafe goal. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

With Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Eder Militao sidelined by injury, Real manager Arbeloa rotated heavily and handed 18-year-old midfielder Thiago Pitarch his first senior start.

Getafe set the tone early, disrupting Real's rhythm with a stream of tactical fouls.

However, Real managed to carve out openings and Vinicius Jr should have put them ahead in the 13th minute when he raced clear on the counter-attack, only for goalkeeper David Soria to block his close-range effort with a sharp right-footed save.

Soria excelled again in the 24th minute, producing a one-handed stop to deny Arda Guler after the Turkish midfielder weaved past three defenders on a dazzling run into the box.

The decisive moment arrived in the 39th minute. After Real failed to clear a cross, Satriano — playing his seventh match since joining on loan from Olympique Lyonnais in January — pounced on the loose ball on the edge of the box and lashed an unstoppable volley into the top left corner.

The Bernabeu crowd responded with boos at halftime, prompting Arbeloa to introduce Dani Carvajal, Dean Huijsen and Rodrygo but the changes had little effect.

Real pressed but struggled to break down Getafe's deep five-man defence. Antonio Ruediger headed close from a corner and Rodrygo fired just wide from a rebound, yet the visitors held firm.

Mastantuono's straight red card capped a chastening night for Real, who lost at home to Getafe for the first time in 18 years.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
