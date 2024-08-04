News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Germany's von Bredow-Werndl wins dressage gold

Germany's von Bredow-Werndl wins dressage gold

Last updated on: August 04, 2024 17:59 IST
IMAGE: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl of Germany riding TSF Dalera BB reacts after competing. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra / Reuters

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl successfully defended her Olympic title in the individual dressage on Sunday ahead of fellow German Isabell Werth in a stunning repeat of the result in Tokyo in 2021, underlining the country's dominance in the discipline.

 

Making her 17-year-old mare Dalera dance with elevated passage trots and rhythmic flying changes to a medley of Edith Piaf's greatest hits, von Bredow-Werndl reached an overall score of 90.09%.

Werth, who won silver in the last Olympics, was second again with her 10-year-old mare Wendy, reaching a score of 89.61. Briton Charlotte Fry won bronze.

Since her Tokyo debut, von Bredow-Werndl, 38, has finished the four Olympic dressage contests she has taken part in with a gold medal, pocketing the two individual titles and being in the winning teams at the two Games.

Germany secured a razor-thin team win over Denmark and Britain on Saturday.

Dinja van Liere, riding Hermes, was fourth while Denmark's Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour - seen as one of the hottest contenders for the final after getting the best marks in the qualification and team events - came in fifth.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Won't retire until I get Olympic medal: Deepika
Lovlina's loss ends India's boxing campaign in Paris
Palestinian shooter juggles anguish and pride in Paris
UDF defies Cong chief's call, to donate for Wayanad
India can win hockey gold in Paris: Dhanraj Pillay
IBA gender tests on two boxers were illegitimate: IOC
'Lakshya Sen is an amazing player'
