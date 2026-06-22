Germany star ruled out of FIFA World Cup after injury blow

German central defender Nico Schlotterbeck has been ruled out of the World Cup with a significant ankle ligament injury, dealing a major blow to Germany's campaign despite their advancement to the knockout stage.

IMAGE: Nico Schlotterbeck, a starting centre-back, was injured early in the game and was replaced at halftime by Antonio Ruediger. Photograph: Kevin Sousa/Reuters

Key Points German central defender Nico Schlotterbeck is out of the World Cup due to a left ankle ligament injury.

The injury occurred during Germany's 2-1 victory against Ivory Coast in Group E.

Schlotterbeck, a key player for Germany and Borussia Dortmund, will be sidelined for several months.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann expressed confidence in the remaining central defence options despite the loss.

Germany has already secured top spot in their group and advanced to the knockout stage.

Germany central defender Nico Schlotterbeck will miss the rest of the World Cup and will be sidelined for several months after picking up an ankle ligament injury in their 2-1 Group E victory over Ivory Coast on Saturday, the team said on Monday.

Schlotterbeck, a starting centre-back, was injured early in the game and was replaced at halftime by Antonio Ruediger. A scan on Sunday revealed the player had torn a ligament in his left ankle.

Schlotterbeck's Injury And Recovery Timeline

"Schlotterbeck suffered an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his left ankle ... and will be out for several months. The defender of German runners-up Borussia Dortmund will, for the time being, remain with the team in the USA," the team said in a statement.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann can no longer call up a player to replace him, with the tournament already under way.

Coach Nagelsmann's Reaction And Team Confidence

“Schlotti will be greatly missed on the pitch as an outstanding defender, especially his excellent build-up play," Nagelsmann said. "It could have been his World Cup. Yesterday, we all tried to lift his spirits – fortunately, he is a very positive character who is already looking ahead again."

"It is a very positive sign that he will initially remain here within the team, because he also has an influence off the pitch. Despite his absence, we are still very well positioned in central defence for the World Cup with Jonathan Tah, Antonio Ruediger, Waldemar Anton and Malick Thiaw," the coach said.

The Germans, who have secured top spot in their group and have already advanced to the knockout stage for the first time in 12 years, face Ecuador in their final group match on Thursday.