Germany, Netherlands seal 2026 World Cup spots

Germany demolish Slovakia





IMAGE: Assan Ouedraogo celebrates with team-mates after scoring Germany's sixth goal against Slovakia at Red Bull Arena, Leipzig. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Germany secured a place at next year's World Cup by crushing Slovakia 6-0 in their final qualifier on Monday, pummeling them into submission with four goals in the first half, and sending their opponents into a playoff in March.



Leroy Sane scored twice and Nick Woltemade and Serge Gnabry also struck in a dominant first half that saw Germany quickly seal victory and secure top spot in Group A to automatically qualify for next year's tournament.



The four-time world champions, who crashed out in the first round of the last two editions of the World Cup, finished top of their group on 15 points, with the Slovaks second on 12.



"Every player gave it all," Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said. "We played a really great game. We worked very hard. We scored great goals and were convincing with our game.



"Today there is no reason to complain," he said. "There was pressure and they pushed themselves and showed a great team spirit. I am proud of the team."

IMAGE: Assan Ouedraogo scores Germany's sixth goal. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

The Germans, needing a draw or a win to secure top spot, left nothing to chance and shot out of the blocks to take control early. Unmarked Woltemade headed in for the lead in the 18th minute with his fourth consecutive goal in the last three matches for Germany.



Serge Gnabry should have doubled it when he charged into the box but his low shot was blocked by Slovakia keeper Martin Dubravka in the 25th. Gnabry made amends four minutes later as he latched onto a perfect Leon Goretzka pass to make it 2-0.



An equally quick move saw Florian Wirtz put Leroy Sane through in the 36th to curl his shot past Dubravka and put the game to bed before Wirtz delivered another assist for the winger to bag his second goal of the evening five minutes later.

IMAGE: Leroy Sane scores Germany's fourth goal. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Slovakia, who had beaten Germany in Bratislava in September, had no answer to the hosts' relentless pressure.



"From the first to the last second we did not allow anything at the back and were creative," said striker Woltemade. "I hope it was fun to watch us tonight. It is great to play for Germany. We have now qualified for the World Cup."



The pace dropped after the break but substitutes Ridle Baku and 19-year-old Assan Ouedraogo added a goal apiece, with the latter becoming the youngest player to score for Germany on his debut.



The Germans, who have qualified for the World Cup for the 21st time, second-most after Brazil's 23, have openly set their goal of winning the World Cup, co-hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada, to restore their dented reputation as a global football powerhouse.



They have not reached a final in any major international tournament since winning their fourth World Cup in 2014 in Brazil.



Dutch ensure World Cup qualification with easy win over Lithuania





IMAGE: Tijjani Reijnders celebrates scoring Netherlands' first goal with teammates. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Three-times World Cup runners-up the Netherlands secured their berth at the 2026 finals with an easy 4-0 home victory over Lithuania on Monday, finishing top of Group G.



The victory margin could have been even bigger, such was the Dutch dominance, but the result ensured they completed the campaign three points clear of second-placed Poland.



Tijjani Reijnders put the Netherlands 1-0 ahead at halftime before the hosts scored a rapid trio of goals in the second period from Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simons, and Donyell Malen.



The unbeaten Netherlands finished on 20 points, with Poland on 17 after they scraped a 3-2 win away to Malta.



Reijnders opened the scoring in the 16th minute as he turned sharply to finish off a pass from Frenkie de Jong.



He had been left out of the starting side for the 1-1 draw against Poland in Warsaw on Friday, as Justin Kluivert was preferred in the attacking midfield role.



However, Kluivert was injured for Monday’s match, handing Reijnders a chance to remind everyone of his quality.



He almost had a second goal on the half-hour mark, bursting through the middle and hitting the post with a curling right-foot effort.

IMAGE: Cody Gakpo scores the Netherlands' second goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Three goals in a four-minute spell started fortuitously in the 58th minute when Gakpo converted a penalty awarded after a VAR check showed Artemijus Tutyskinas touched the ball with his fingertip as he went up in an aerial duel with Matthijs de Ligt.



Simons thrashed home the third goal on the hour mark, jockeying past two defenders before a powerful strike gave goalkeeper Edvinas Gertmonas no chance.



Two minutes after that, Malen broke from the halfway line on the counter-attack and showed a swift turn of speed to outsprint the chasing defenders and hammer home with his left foot.

"I think there were some good things in our performance," said playmaker De Jong. "Maybe we faded a bit, but the period after halftime was great for the crowd. Of course, you want to score as much as possible, and 4-0 is ultimately fine.



"Now the real work begins. We're going to improve as much as possible and arrive at the World Cup in the best possible shape," said the midfielder.



Next year’s finals in Canada, Mexico, and the US will be the 12th time the Dutch have participated in the World Cup. They were losing finalists at the 1974, 1978 and 2010 tournaments.