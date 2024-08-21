News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Germany keeper Neuer retires from internationals at 38

Germany keeper Neuer retires from internationals at 38

August 21, 2024 21:04 IST
Manuel Neuer

IMAGE: Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. Photograph: Ina Fassbender/Reuters

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer announced his retirement from internationals on Wednesday after playing 124 times for his country since 2009.

The 38-year-old Bayern Munich player who won the golden glove when Germany won the 2024 World Cup in 2014.

"Today marks the end of my career in the German national football team," Neuer wrote on Instagram.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I didn't take this decision lightly. I feel very well physically and, of course, the 2026 World Cup... would also have appealed to me.

"And yet I came to the decision that now is exactly the right time to end my chapter in the national team," he added.

 

Germany's national soccer federation (DFB) said Neuer was one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time.

"All words seem too small. But they come from the heart: Thank you, Manu," it said in a statement.

"For your unique, outstanding successes, of course. But especially for your camaraderie, your dedication, your inspiration for fellow players and millions of fans and footballers around the world.

"You have changed the game of goalkeeping, you have shaped it. Just like this team. Your team. As a back-up. As captain. As a role model. As a world champion. As a friend. We will miss you!"

Neuer's retirement came two days after Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan also retired from international soccer.

Neuer's club Bayern, with whom he has won 11 Bundesliga, two Champions League and two Club World Cup titles, begin their league campaign at Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
