Germany edge Spain to retain Junior Hockey World Cup

Germany edge Spain to retain Junior Hockey World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
December 10, 2025 22:31 IST

Germany Hockey

IMAGE: Germany won their eighth FIH Junior World Cup title with a hard-fought win over Spain in the final, in Chennai, on Wednesday. Photograph: FIH/X

Defending champions Germany won their eighth FIH Junior World Cup title, beating a spirited Spain 3-2 in shoot-out after the scores were leveled 1-1 at the end of regulation time in the final, in Chennai, on Wednesday.

Germany took the lead in the 26th minute through a brilliantly crafted field goal by Justus Warweg before Spain drew level through another field strike by Nicolas Mustaros in the 33rd minute.

Thereafter, both the teams matched chances but couldn't really finish off things to take the match into shoot-out.

In the shoot-out, Pablo Roman and Juan Prado found the net for Spain, while for the Germans Benedikt Geyer, Alec von Schwerin and Ben Hasbach scored.

Hosts India defeated Argentina 4-2 in a come-from-behind win to claim the bronze medal.

Earlier in the day, Belgium defeated Netherlands 4-3 in shoot out to finish fifth in the tournament.

 

In the regulation 60 minutes, both the sides were tied 3-3.

Hugo Labouchere (18th, 30th, 58th minutes) slammed a hat-trick for Belgium, while Netherlands' goals were scored by Thies Bakker (30th), Casper van der Veen (43rd) and Joppe Wolbert (44th) in the regulation time.

Last edition's runners-up France beat New Zealand 4-1 to finish seventh.

Tom Gaillard (41st, 60) struck a brace for France, while Gabin Lorrazuri (2nd) and Victor Saint-Martin (13th) were the other goal getters for the winning side.

New Zealand's lone goal was scored by Jonty Elmes in the 59th minute from a field effort.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
