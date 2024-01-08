News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » German World Cup-winning captain and coach Beckenbauer dies at 78

German World Cup-winning captain and coach Beckenbauer dies at 78

January 08, 2024 23:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The Germany great was one of the three men to have won the World Cup as player and coach. Photograph: Ina Fassbender/Pool via REUTERS

Franz Beckenbauer, one of Germany's greatest soccer players, who captained the team to World Cup victory in 1974 then won the tournament again as manager in 1990, has died at the age of 78, German news agency DPA reported on Monday.

Beckenbauer was a classy, dominant presence on the pitch for West Germany and Bayern Munich in the 1960s and 70s, using the calmness on the ball and effortless distribution that marked his midfield performances to virtually invent the central defensive sweeper role where he found most success.

 

He collected 103 caps for West Germany, winning the 1972 European championship and then the World Cup on home soil having lost in the final to England in 1966.

His Bayern Munich team was the best club side in the world during the mid-1970s, winning three successive European Cups and three successive Bundesliga titles, and Beckenbauer himself was twice named European footballer of the year.

As national team manager his West Germany team lost in the 1986 World Cup final to Argentina but triumphed four years later in Italy as a combined German team.

Beckenbauer, nicknamed Der Kaiser ("The emperor"), was one of three men to have won the World Cup as player and coach and his death comes three days after the first to do it - Brazil's Mario Zagallo. France's Didier Deschamps is the other.

After coaching, Beckenbauer moved into football administration but in 2016 he was fined by FIFA's ethics committee for failing to co-operate with an inquiry into corruption over the awarding of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
FA Cup: Liverpool down Arsenal with late goals
FA Cup: Liverpool down Arsenal with late goals
AIFF could implement Additional Video Review System
AIFF could implement Additional Video Review System
Will including Rohit, Kohli cost India another WC?
Will including Rohit, Kohli cost India another WC?
Muizzu should have reached out to Modi: Ex-VP Adeeb
Muizzu should have reached out to Modi: Ex-VP Adeeb
Ranji Trophy: Seamers set up Mumbai's outright win
Ranji Trophy: Seamers set up Mumbai's outright win
Why hasn't Deepak Chahar been selected?
Why hasn't Deepak Chahar been selected?
Du Plessis keeping options open ahead of T20 World Cup
Du Plessis keeping options open ahead of T20 World Cup

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Mario Zagallo, Brazil soccer legend, dies at 92

Mario Zagallo, Brazil soccer legend, dies at 92

Dorival Junior to take over as Brazil coach

Dorival Junior to take over as Brazil coach

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances