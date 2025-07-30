HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
German Olympic biathlon champion dies in Pakistan

July 30, 2025 20:52 IST

"It was her wish to leave her body behind on the mountain in this case. This is also in line with the wishes of her relatives." 

Dahlmeier

IMAGE: Laura Dahlmeier, a double Olympic biathlon champion, died in a mountain accident on Laila Peak in Pakistan's Karakoram range. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

German double Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier has died after a mountaineering accident in Pakistan, her management and local authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The accident occurred around noon on Monday, at an altitude of approximately 5,700 metres at Laila Peak, the Alpine Club of Pakistan said on Tuesday.

Dahlmeier was climbing with her mountaineering partner when she was struck by a sudden rockfall in the Hushe Valley, part of the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region. Poor weather conditions prevented a rescue helicopter from reaching the site.

Two teams of expert climbers from Germany and the United States deployed to search her confirmed that she had died, regional government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said.

"Laura Dahlmeier died on 28 July in a mountain accident on Laila Peak (6,069 metres) in Pakistan's Karakoram range," her management said in a statement.

"A recovery operation was launched but ultimately called off on the evening of 29 July."

Her representatives added that Dahlmeier most likely died instantly, while her mountaineering partner was unharmed.

"It was Laura Dahlmeier's express and written will that in a case like this, no one should risk their life to recover her," they said.

"It was her wish to leave her body behind on the mountain in this case. This is also in line with the wishes of her relatives."

Faraq said the regional authorities would respect any decision by her family.

The provincial government spokesperson also identified the climbing partner as Marina Eva Krauss.

Krauss successfully descended to base camp and is reported to be in good health, he added.

The 31-year-old Dahlmeier retired from biathlon in 2019, aged 25, a year after becoming the first female biathlete to achieve a sprint and pursuit double at the same Olympics.

"Laura made history at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics as the first female biathlete to win sprint and pursuit gold at the same Games edition. She will be remembered forever," the President of the International Olympic Committee Kirsty Coventry said.

The German Olympic Sports Confederation expressed deep sorrow at the news.

"She was more than an Olympic champion - she was someone with heart, attitude and vision," it said in a statement on X.

Dahlmeier, who was born in the Bavarian ski town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, was also honoured by the premier of her home state, Markus Soeder, who said "she was ambitious and successful, yet always remained humble and close to her homeland".

The International Biathlon Union also expressed its condolences.

"Laura's energy and passion for life touched so many around the world. Her legacy, both within biathlon and beyond, will never be forgotten and will continue to inspire countless athletes and adventurers for generations to come," it said.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
