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German Footballers Wary Of Venomous Snakes At World Cup Camp

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 17, 2026 10:46 IST

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German footballers, including captain Joshua Kimmich, are facing an unexpected challenge at their FIFA World Cup base camp in North Carolina, as venomous copperhead snakes are causing significant safety concerns and distracting players from their tournament preparations.

Key Points

  • German footballers are concerned about venomous snakes, specifically copperheads, at their FIFA World Cup base camp in North Carolina.
  • Captain Joshua Kimmich highlighted the danger, noting that a bite would require hospitalisation and could be serious.
  • Similar concerns have been reported by Swiss and Norwegian teams, with the Swiss even designating a 'snake area' at their camp.
  • The presence of snakes is distracting players, who are now cautious about where they step during their World Cup preparations.
  • The issue adds an unexpected layer of concern for European teams unaccustomed to such wildlife threats in their home countries.

Tactics and opponents are not the only concerns for German footballers in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. They are also worried about what might be "hiding in the grass" after spotting a snake at their base camp in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Germany captain Joshua Kimmich opened about the slithering problem and the BBC reported that similar complaints have come from the Swiss and Norwegian teams too.

 

"In Germany, you worry about tactics, injuries, and your next opponent. Here, you also have to think about what might be hiding in the grass," Kimmich was quoted as saying.

Venomous Copperheads Cause Alarm

The British website also stated that Kimmich and his team-mates encountered a copperhead, which is a venomous snake commonly found in North Carolina.

"The Swiss marked a certain area, external in their San Diego camp, as a 'snake area' before the tournament," it reported.

Kimmich said the moment his team found out that the snake was venomous, it triggered concerns.

"We saw a snake yesterday, we were told it was venomous. If you get bitten, you have to go to the hospital. I don't think you'll die, but it's certainly dangerous. I have the feeling that if you step on a snake like that, it can end badly," he said.

"That's why we're trying to keep our distance from animals here. I have respect for the people here. In Germany, I have the feeling there aren't so many dangerous animals," he added.

Impact On Player Focus And Safety

The four-time champions opened their tournament campaign with a 7-1 drubbing of debutants Curacao. They will be up against Ivory Coast on June 21.

"Once you hear what kind of snake it is and what can happen if you're bitten, it stops being funny very quickly," Kimmich said.

"We're here trying to prepare for the biggest tournament in football, and suddenly players are looking at the ground before every step they take,"

Norway captain Kristian Thorstvedt said he wasn't particularly pleased to know that copperheads are common in North Carolina.

"I'm not happy at all to hear that," Thorstvedt said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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