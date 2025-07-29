German biathlete missing after mountaineering fall in Pakistan

IMAGE: The accident occurred on Monday when Laura Dahlmeier was hit by a falling rock in the Karakoram, a mountain range in the Kashmir region. Photograph: Robert Henriksson/Reuters

German biathlete and double Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier has been at least seriously injured in a mountaineering accident in Pakistan, with emergency responders so far unable to reach her, according to media reports

on Tuesday citing her management.The accident occurred on Monday when Dahlmeier was hit by a falling rock in the Karakoram, a mountain range in the Kashmir region, the ZDF broadcaster reported.Her management did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from Reuters.

ZDF said that a helicopter overflight on Tuesday had found no signs of life.



Dahlmeier retired from the sport in 2019, aged 25, a year after becoming the first female biathlete to achieve a sprint and pursuit double at the same Olympics.