Home  » Sports » German biathlete missing after mountaineering fall in Pakistan

German biathlete missing after mountaineering fall in Pakistan

July 29, 2025 21:31 IST

Laura Dahlmeier

IMAGE: The accident occurred on Monday when Laura Dahlmeier was hit by a falling rock in the Karakoram, a mountain range in the Kashmir region. Photograph: Robert Henriksson/Reuters

German biathlete and double Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier has been at least seriously injured in a mountaineering accident in Pakistan, with emergency responders so far unable to reach her, according to media reports

on Tuesday citing her management.

The accident occurred on Monday when Dahlmeier was hit by a falling rock in the Karakoram, a mountain range in the Kashmir region, the ZDF broadcaster reported.

Her management did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from Reuters.

 

ZDF said that a helicopter overflight on Tuesday had found no signs of life.

Dahlmeier retired from the sport in 2019, aged 25, a year after becoming the first female biathlete to achieve a sprint and pursuit double at the same Olympics.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
