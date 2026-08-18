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Football icon Gerard Pique invests in Global Chess League franchise

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: August 18, 2026 16:27 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how World Cup-winning Spanish footballer Gerard Pique is making a strategic move into the Global Chess League, joining American Gambits as a shareholder to elevate the sport's global appeal.

Gerard Pique

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Gerard Pique/X

Key Points

  • World Cup winner Gerard Pique has joined American Gambits, a Global Chess League franchise, as a strategic shareholder.
  • Pique's decision stems from his long-standing fascination with chess and a desire to elevate the sport's global presence.
  • The fourth edition of the Global Chess League will feature six teams and top grandmasters, running from September 3 to 13.
  • American Gambits, co-owned by former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, boasts a strong lineup for the upcoming GCL season.

World Cup-winning Spanish footballer Gerard Pique has revealed that he has long been fascinated by chess and said the ambition to take the sport to a new level was one of the key reasons he joined Global Chess League franchise American Gambits as a strategic shareholder.

The fourth edition of the Global Chess League (GCL) will be held from September 3 to 13, with six franchise teams featuring some of the world's leading grandmasters and champions competing in a rapid, mixed-gender format.

 

Pique's Vision For Global Chess League

"Throughout my career, I've always been interested in projects that rethink how sport connects with fans. Chess has fascinated me for a long time because of its depth, its global appeal and the incredible mental strength it demands," said Pique, the 39-year-old former Barcelona stalwart widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders of his generation, who played a key role in Spain's 2010 World Cup triumph.

"What attracts me to American Gambits is the ambition to take chess to a new level and its long-term vision for the sport. I'm pleased to join as a strategic shareholder and wish the team every success in the season ahead," he added.

Backed by a group of shareholders that includes former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, American Gambits will enter their third GCL season with a strong lineup featuring Javokhir Sindarov, Nihal Sarin, Daniil Dubov, Bibisara Assaubayeva, Sara Khadem and Marc'Andria Maurizzi.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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