George Russell takes Azerbaijan F1 GP pole as Antonelli crashes

George Russell delivered a commanding performance to seize pole position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, capitalising on a rare qualifying error from championship rival Kimi Antonelli, setting the stage for an unpredictable race in Baku.

IMAGE: Mercedes driver George Russell celebrates qualifying in pole position for the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix, at Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan, on Friday. Photograph: Jakub Porzycki/Reuters

Key Points George Russell secured pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, marking his 12th career pole and fifth of the season.

Russell's Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli crashed during qualifying, forcing him to start 16th and opening the door for Russell's dominant performance.

Russell's qualifying lap was exceptionally fast, eclipsing Charles Leclerc by 0.837 seconds, highlighting his strong form.

Several other top drivers, including Max Verstappen, faced issues or incurred grid penalties, adding to the unpredictability of the Baku race.

The Baku street circuit is historically known for unpredictable races, with only three wins from pole position in its nine-race history.

IMAGE: Second-placed Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and third-placed McLaren's Oscar Piastri react after qualifying. Photograph: Ramil Sitdikov/Reuters

George Russell gave himself the best chance of putting a dent in Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli’s runaway championship lead as he seized pole after a rare mistake sent the Italian crashing out of qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The 28-year-old Briton appeared to be streets ahead of his rivals with his one minute 42.526 second lap, half a second quicker than his own previous benchmark, eclipsing his closest challenger, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, by 0.837 seconds.

“It’s been a while, so it definitely feels good,” said Russell after taking the 12th pole position of his career, his fifth of the season but first since the Austrian Grand Prix at the end of June.

“It’s probably the biggest margin in my whole career, even including F2, F3 days. So, the lap felt really sweet.

“The car’s been feeling great this weekend and on a track like this, when you can hook it up like that, it feels really amazing,” added the Briton.

Russell's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: George Russell and Charles Leclerc after the qualifying session. Photograph: Ramil Sitdikov/Reuters

Russell trails Antonelli by 81 points after 14 rounds. He has looked in commanding form all weekend, however, with only four-times champion Max Verstappen denying him a practice clean sweep by just 0.099 seconds.

Already one of the favourites heading into qualifying, Russell's path to pole was smoothed by Antonelli’s exit.

The 20-year-old, who went into the weekend gunning for a third successive win and ninth of the season so far, clobbered the barrier lining the inside of the first corner in the opening phase of qualifying.

The contact broke his suspension and forced him to park up. He will start 16th.

“It’s a good way to come back to earth and to remind myself that I need to be on top of it every time because otherwise I do these mistakes and a very stupid one,” said Antonelli.

The Italian’s exit left the door open for other rivals to challenge Russell.

Rivals Struggle And Penalties Mount

McLaren appeared like they might stage a late resurgence as they did at Spain’s Madring two weeks ago but the best they could manage was third for Australian Oscar Piastri. World champion Lando Norris locked up on his final attempt and ended up fifth.

Verstappen also faded from contention, qualifying 1.5 seconds off the pace in eighth after being hobbled by power unit problems throughout qualifying and a yellow flag on his final run.

However his Red Bull teammate Isack Hadjar, returning from an injury-enforced three-race break, came an impressive fourth.

Ferrari's seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton was only sixth ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly.

Carlos Sainz made it through to the final phase of qualifying in his updated Williams but will drop five places after being hit with a penalty for failing to slow for yellow flags.

That will move Alpine's Franco Colapinto up to ninth with Haas racer Oliver Bearman rounding out the top 10.

Mexican Sergio Perez was also hit with a three-place grid drop for impeding Piastri.

But the Cadillac driver could still end up starting 20th, where he qualified, with Aston Martin pair Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll carrying hefty power unit related penalties.

Unpredictable Baku Circuit

The Baku street circuit is known for throwing up unpredictable races.

There have been seven different winners in the nine races it has hosted, while only three races at the track have been won from pole.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the first of a "triple header" of races on consecutive weekends, is being run on Saturday this year with the country marking its Remembrance Day on Sunday.