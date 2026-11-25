Algerian Olympic gold medallist Imane Khelif's upcoming professional boxing match on December 15 is confirmed despite opponent Clarida Sarabia's withdrawal, as Khelif navigates an ongoing gender eligibility dispute since her Paris Games victory.

IMAGE: Olympic champion Imane Khelif is set to return to the boxing ring on December 15 amid the ongoing controversy over her gender eligibility. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points Algerian Olympic gold medallist Imane Khelif's professional bout on December 15 in Paris is confirmed to go ahead.

Her original opponent, Dutch boxer Clarida Sarabia, withdrew from the fight for "administrative reasons" and professional interests.

Khelif has not competed in official events since winning gold at the Paris Games due to an ongoing gender eligibility dispute.

Promoters are actively seeking a new opponent for Khelif's scheduled fight on December 15.

Algeria's Imane Khelif is set to make her first appearance since winning Olympic gold in 2024 after organisers confirmed on Tuesday that her scheduled bout on December 15 will go ahead despite the withdrawal of opponent Clarida Sarabia.

Imane Khelif's Return To The Ring

Khelif has not competed at official events since winning the women's welterweight division at the Paris Games amid a gender dispute over her eligibility.

She had been due to fight Dutch boxer Sarabia, 21, in a six-round professional bout in Paris.

"The opponent did have to withdraw from the fight for administrative reasons," a spokesperson for promoter Stair Event told Reuters.

"But the bout is still scheduled for December 15. We'll announce the opponent soon."

In February, Khelif said she was open to genetic testing only if administered by the International Olympic Committee.

Sarabia's promoter Sube La Mano Promotions said the decision to withdraw was made after careful consideration of the circumstances and her professional interests.

"Out of respect for the promoter and all parties involved, we prefer to keep the details of our private discussions confidential," a spokesperson said.

"Clarida was looking forward to this opportunity, and we remain open to making this fight happen in the future."