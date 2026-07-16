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Oriental Cup: G.D. Goenka, Bharti Public School Crowned Champions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 16, 2026 17:12 IST 3 Minutes Read
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G.D. Goenka School, Dwarka and Bharti Public School have made history by winning their maiden boys' and girls' titles at the fourth Oriental Cup, which also launched a significant scholarship programme for promising student-athletes.

Key Points

  • G.D. Goenka School, Dwarka secured their first-ever boys' title at the Oriental Cup.
  • Bharti Public School claimed their maiden girls' championship in the tournament.
  • The fourth Oriental Cup introduced a scholarship programme, awarding Rs 2.5 lakh to 10 student-athletes.
  • Former India hockey captain Sardar Singh emphasised the importance of grassroots sports development.
  • Winners received Rs 1,50,000, while coaches were also recognised for their contributions.
G.D. Goenka School, Dwarka lifted their maiden boys' title, while Bharti Public School were crowned the girls' champions for the first time at the fourth edition of the the Oriental Cup. The winners received Rs 1,50,000 each, while the runners-up were awarded Rs 75,000. The winning and runner-up coaches were also recognised for their contribution, receiving Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.

Scholarship Programme Introduced

Kaartikya Kashyap Chugh of G.D. Goenka School and Dhwani Bidada of Modern School emerged as the top scorers in the boys and girls categories, respectively. The fourth edition of the Oriental Cup 2026 marked a significant milestone with the introduction of a scholarship programme for the first time in the tournament's history. A scholarship fund of Rs 2.5 lakh was instituted, with 10 student-athletes, five boys and as many girls, receiving scholarships in recognition of their outstanding performances, potential and dedication throughout the tournament.

 

Grassroots Development Emphasised

The opening match on the final day of the Oriental Cup 2026 witnessed a thrilling contest between G.D. Goenka School, Dwarka registering a 2-1 win over Step by Step School, Noida in the Boys' final. "The future of Indian sport lies at the grassroots. If young players develop strong fundamentals at the sub-junior and youth levels, they will be better equipped to meet the demands of modern sport and represent the country at the highest level," said former India hockey captain Sardar Singh, who graced the tournament as the Chief Guest. The second and final match of the day saw Bharti Public School defeat Modern School 1-0 in the girls' Under-19 final.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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