HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Bombay Gymkhana to Host 32nd GD Birla Memorial Masters Badminton Tournament

Bombay Gymkhana to Host 32nd GD Birla Memorial Masters Badminton Tournament

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 18:51 IST

x

The 32nd annual GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club badminton tournament is set to commence at the Bombay Gymkhana, promising a thrilling competition with numerous teams and individual players participating across diverse age categories.

Key Points

  • The 32nd GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club badminton tournament will take place at Bombay Gymkhana from April 10-12.
  • The tournament features 26 teams and over 220 individual entries, showcasing a strong interest in badminton.
  • Age categories for matches include Men's and Women's Singles 45+, Men's Doubles 45+, and various combination and professional categories.
  • Prominent teams such as Balkanji Bari, Chembur Gymkhana, NSCI, and Goregaon Sports Club will compete in the tournament.

The 32nd edition of the GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club badminton tournament will be held at the Bombay Gymkhana from April 10 to 12.

The event will feature 26 teams along with more than 220 individual entries.

 

Some of the prominent teams competing in the tournament include, Balkanji Bari, Chembur Gymkhana, NSCI, Goregaon Sports Club and Bombay Gymkhana.

Tournament Categories

Matches will be held in the age categories of Men's Singles 45+; Women's Singles 45+; Men's Doubles 45+; Men's Combination 85+; Women's Combination; Mixed Combination 80+; Uni Doubles; Professional Singles and Professional Doubles.

"The response we've seen year after year reflects both the passion for the sport and the strength of this circuit," said Ayaz Bilawala, Organising Secretary.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Sports Shorts: Four Indian shuttlers in top 20 of BWF Rankings
Sports Shorts: Four Indian shuttlers in top 20 of BWF Rankings
Sports Shorts: Advani retains Asian Billiards title
Sports Shorts: Advani retains Asian Billiards title
Shorts: Ramkumar downs Nagal to make MSLTA Challenger semis
Shorts: Ramkumar downs Nagal to make MSLTA Challenger semis
Sports Shorts: Three fresh faces in squash squad for Asian Games
Sports Shorts: Three fresh faces in squash squad for Asian Games
India at CWG: Badminton, hockey, squash players take field on Day 1
India at CWG: Badminton, hockey, squash players take field on Day 1

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 2

Recipe: Spinach Calzone

webstory image 3

22 Oldest Churches Of India

VIDEOS

Triptii Dimri Shines in a Stunning Outfit1:21

Triptii Dimri Shines in a Stunning Outfit

Rakul Preet Singh Spotted in a Chic Casual Look0:58

Rakul Preet Singh Spotted in a Chic Casual Look

Historic Moment! India's First Test Seaplane Lands at Ganga Barrage in Rishikesh2:49

Historic Moment! India's First Test Seaplane Lands at...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO