Bombay Gymkhana to Host 32nd GD Birla Memorial Masters Badminton Tournament

The 32nd annual GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club badminton tournament is set to commence at the Bombay Gymkhana, promising a thrilling competition with numerous teams and individual players participating across diverse age categories.

Key Points The 32nd GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club badminton tournament will take place at Bombay Gymkhana from April 10-12.

The tournament features 26 teams and over 220 individual entries, showcasing a strong interest in badminton.

Age categories for matches include Men's and Women's Singles 45+, Men's Doubles 45+, and various combination and professional categories.

Prominent teams such as Balkanji Bari, Chembur Gymkhana, NSCI, and Goregaon Sports Club will compete in the tournament.

The 32nd edition of the GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club badminton tournament will be held at the Bombay Gymkhana from April 10 to 12.

The event will feature 26 teams along with more than 220 individual entries.

Some of the prominent teams competing in the tournament include, Balkanji Bari, Chembur Gymkhana, NSCI, Goregaon Sports Club and Bombay Gymkhana.

Tournament Categories

Matches will be held in the age categories of Men's Singles 45+; Women's Singles 45+; Men's Doubles 45+; Men's Combination 85+; Women's Combination; Mixed Combination 80+; Uni Doubles; Professional Singles and Professional Doubles.

"The response we've seen year after year reflects both the passion for the sport and the strength of this circuit," said Ayaz Bilawala, Organising Secretary.