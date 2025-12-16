GCL: Vishy Anand rolls back years in win over Gukesh

IMAGE: Viswanathan Anand defeats reigning world champion D Gukesh. Photograph: Tech Mahindra Global Chess League/X

Fyers American Gambits survived some anxious moments before a last-gasp win on the 'Prodigy' board helped them overturn a deficit to seal a dramatic 10-8 victory against reigning champions Triveni Continental Kings on day three of the Global Chess League in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Ganges Grandmasters continued their winning run, beating PBG Alaskan Knights 12-3 in the other match-up of the day.

Triveni Continental Kings and American Gambits entered the tie with contrasting momentum with the spotlight firmly on the 'Icon' board, where Alireza Firouzja showcased his scintillating form, defeating American GM Hikaru Nakamura for his third win in as many matches.

Triveni's Wei Yi and Gambits' Vladislav Artemiev fought out a balanced draw, as did GM Zhu Jiner (Triveni) and Bibisara Assaubayeva. Alexandra Kosteniuk capitalised on a blunder by Teodora Injac to hand Triveni a crucial win.

The turning point came when Gambits' Richard Rapport produced a near-flawless display with black to overcome Vidit Gujrathi in a complex battle that even featured two white queens on the board at one stage.

With Triveni narrowly ahead at 8-6 heading into the final moments, the tie hinged on the 'Prodigy' board where reigning World Rapid champion Volodar Murzin showed his class, defeating Marc'Andria Maurizzi under pressure to swing the result dramatically in the Gambits' favour.

"I am very happy that after yesterday, both Volodar and I could strike back today. He (Murzin) did very well," said Rapport after the match.

American Gambits are now on six Match Points and 25 Game Points following two wins and a defeat, while Triveni have six Match Points and 32 Game Points after two victories and a loss.

Ganges Grandmasters too continued their strong run with a dominant 12-3 win over PBG Alaskan Knights, headlined by generational icon Viswanathan Anand defeating reigning world champion D. Gukesh.

The contest began with Alaskan Knights' Daniel Dardha and Raunak Sadhwani drawing their game, which was followed by World Cup champion Javokhir Sindarov's composed win over Leinier Domínguez that handed Ganges Grandmasters an early edge.

Grandmasters' Polina Shuvalova then converted under time pressure and Vincent Keymer held Alaskan Knights' Arun Erigaisi to a draw.

Five-time world champion Anand pressed confidently after opening with the King's Pawn, navigating a sharp Sicilian Defence to build a dominant queenside position and convert with authority.

Draws on the remaining boards sealed a comprehensive win for the Grandmasters, their second win in three ties.

"It's nice to play against him (Gukesh); he's a very combative player. But honestly, I would have taken the point against anyone. I am happy to score my first point (this season), it means a lot," Anand said after the match.

Ganges Grandmasters are now on six Match Points and 29 Games Points, while the winless Alaskan Knights have slipped to last position in the six-team event.