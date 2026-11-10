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Gayatri-Treesa, Hariharan-Arjun Progress At Kumamoto Masters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 10, 2026 11:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian badminton stars Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, alongside Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun, showcased strong performances at the Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500, advancing in their respective doubles categories.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Indian women's doubles pair Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly secured a straight-game victory on Tuesday to reach the pre-quarterfinals of the Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500.
  • The bronze medallists from this year's BWF World Championships defeated Hinata Suzuki and Nao Yamakita 21-17, 21-14.
  • In men's doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun advanced after their Malaysian opponents retired hurt during their round-of-32 match.
  • The mixed doubles team of Dhruv Kapila and Radhika Sharma faced an early exit, losing in the opening round of qualifying.

The Indian women's doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly progressed to the pre-quarterfinals with a straight-game win over home favourites Hinata Suzuki and Nao Yamakita in the opening round of the Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

Indian Doubles Pairs Shine In Japan

The Indian combination, which won a bronze at this year's BWF World Championships in New Delhi, prevailed 21-17, 21-14 in 42 minutes in a round-of-32 clash.

 

It was, however, curtains for the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Radhika Sharma, who went down 16-21, 15-21 to the second-seeded American pair of Chen Zhi Yi and Francesca Corbett in the opening round of qualifying.

The men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun made it to the next round after their round-of-32 opponents, Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, retired hurt just six minutes into the match.

The Indians were leading 11-6 in the opening game when the Malaysian pair withdrew.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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