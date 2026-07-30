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Gavit And Basil Secure Historic One-Two Finish For India In Para Athletics

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 30, 2026 01:58 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Indian para athletes Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath made history with a stunning one-two finish in the men's 100m T47 final at the Commonwealth Games, securing gold and silver for the nation.

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points

  • India achieved a historic one-two finish in men's 100m T47 para athletics at the Commonwealth Games.
  • Dilip Mahadu Gavit secured gold with a Games record time of 10.71 seconds.
  • Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath claimed silver, clocking a season-best 10.83 seconds.
  • This marked India's third gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
  • The T47 event is for athletes with a unilateral arm impairment or absence.

India scripted history in para athletics at the Commonwealth Games by securing a historic one-two finish in the men's 100m T47 final, with Dilip Mahadu Gavit winning gold and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath claiming silver.

Gavit clocked a Games record and season-best time of 10.71 seconds to take the top spot with a clear lead, while Basil produced a season-best 10.83 seconds to finish second in a closely-fought race. England's Kevin Santos completed the podium with a season-best 10.85 seconds to win bronze.

 

India's Medal Haul At Commonwealth Games

The gold was India's third at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, following Mirabai Chanu's victory in the women's 48kg weightlifting event and Sharmila Dhankar's triumph in the women's shot put F57 para athletics category. The men's 100m T47 is a para athletics sprint event for athletes with a unilateral arm impairment or absence, affecting strength, movement or coordination on one side.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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para athleticscommonwealth gamesdilip mahadu gavitmohammed basil morssinganakathindia sports

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