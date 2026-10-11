Sunil Gavaskar Launches Book On Former BCCI Secretary Sanjay Jagdale

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has unveiled "Sanjay Jagdale: Rag-Rag Mein Cricket," a new book celebrating the extensive contributions of former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale to Indian cricket, aiming to inspire the next generation of players.

Key Points Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday released "Sanjay Jagdale: Rag-Rag Mein Cricket," a book chronicling the life of former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale.

Gavaskar emphasised that cricket ran through Jagdale's veins, noting his extensive service to the game in various capacities including player, coach, manager, selector, and administrator.

Jagdale shared that he learned a great deal from Gavaskar during his cricketing career and was impressed by the early talents of Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar.

The book details Jagdale's career, including his 53 first-class matches and his significant contributions to the MPCA and BCCI.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday released "Sanjay Jagdale: Rag-Rag Mein Cricket", a book on the life of former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale, expressing hope that it would prove useful to young cricketers.

Referring to the book's title, Gavaskar said cricket ran through Jagdale's veins and that he had not only served the game but also dedicated his entire life to it.

Gavaskar Praises Jagdale's Dedication

Speaking at the launch of the book, authored by Kiran Waikar and Dr Sunil Dudhale, Gavaskar said Jagdale had served cricket in various capacities, including as a player, coach, manager, selector and administrator.

He said the book, which chronicles Jagdale's life and his contributions to cricket, would prove useful to young cricketers.

Jagdale said he had learnt a great deal from Gavaskar during his cricketing career.

He said Gavaskar remained available to players who had played alongside him, even in their personal lives.

Jagdale's Extensive Cricket Career

Jagdale said that Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar had impressed him with their cricketing talent when they were still young.

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) secretary Sudhir Asnani attended the event as a special guest.

The book covers Jagdale's career in cricket, including the 53 first-class matches he played and his contributions as a coach, MPCA secretary and president, and BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) selector, joint secretary and secretary.