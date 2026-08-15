Cricket Fraternity Extends Independence Day Greetings

On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, prominent figures from the Indian cricket fraternity, including head coach Gautam Gambhir, the BCCI, and former player Irfan Pathan, extended heartfelt tributes and greetings, honouring the nation's freedom fighters.

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir's post on X. Photograph: Gautam Gambhir/X

Key Points India celebrated its 80th Independence Day with wishes pouring in from various sectors.

Indian men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir paid tribute to freedom fighters, emphasising their sacrifice and the nation's responsibility.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also extended Independence Day greetings to all Indians.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan joined in, sending his wishes via social media.

Wishes poured in from all quarters on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day. Indian men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir on Saturday paid tribute to the freedom fighters. 'Their sacrifice. Our freedom. Our responsibility: India. Jai Hind,' Gambhir wrote on X.

Cricket Fraternity's Tributes

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also extended Independence Day greetings. 'Here's wishing every Indian a very Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind,' a post on BCCI's X handle read. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan also sent his Independence Day greetings on X: 'Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day.'

Indian Premier League franchises also took to social media to convey greetings.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wrote, 'From a dream of freedom to a nation of dreamers. For every dream that was fought for, every dream that was realised, and every dream that still lies ahead. Happy 80th Independence Day, India.'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wrote: 'Let the tricolour fly high! Here's to the freedom, togetherness and spirit that make India what it is. Happy 80th Independence Day!'

Rajasthan Royals (RR) wrote, "Entering the 80th year of writing our own story. Vande Mataram, India!"

Punjab Kings (PBKS) also extended their greetings, posting, "Apne Tirange ko dil se salaam. Wishing everyone a #HappyIndependenceDay."

Delhi Capitals (DC) shared a message highlighting the team's aspirations for the country, writing, "We still need to win more for the country."

Mumbai Indians (MI) posted a brief Independence Day message, "Our Tricolor."

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also joined the celebrations, posting, "One flag. A billion emotions. United by one love, we say, Ami India."