Coco Gauff downs Jessica Pegula in three-set battle, seals maiden Wimbledon semifinal

Coco Gauff recovered from a set down to beat fellow American Jessica Pegula on Centre Court, reaching her first Wimbledon semifinal after overcoming a difficult start and a third-set fightback.

IMAGE: Coco Gauff of the US celebrates after winning her Wimbledon quarterfinal match against compatriot Jessica Pegula at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Tuesday. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Key Points Coco Gauff rallied from a set down to beat Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 and reach her first Wimbledon semifinal.

The seventh seed recovered after a shaky start, cutting down her errors and winning the key moments in the final two sets.

Gauff said the victory was especially satisfying after arriving at Wimbledon without a grass-court win in the previous two years.

Coco Gauff fought back from a set down to reach the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time after beating friend and former doubles partner Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in an all-American Centre Court clash on Tuesday.

The seventh seed and two-time Grand Slam winner, now the highest ranked player left in the women's singles draw, was on the back foot from the start against a fourth-seeded opponent who broke her in the opening game.

Gauff got things under control in the second set, although she still had to survive two break points in the opening game, and halved the number of unforced errors as she fought back to break Pegula for 5-3 and hold serve.

The former US and French Open winner led the match for the first time when she broke Pegula to go 2-1 up in the final set.

Momentum Swings in the Decider

IMAGE: Coco Gauff in action against Jessica Pegula. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Her opponent broke back to 3-3 but Gauff replied with another immediate break for 4-3, held serve and then Pegula fell at the first match point.

"Pretty insane, honestly" was Gauff's immediate reaction to the win.

"Considering how I hadn't won a match on grass in two years before this tournament I'm definitely just really happy with how I played today."