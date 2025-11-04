HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gauff crushes Paolini to stay alive at WTA Finals

November 04, 2025 22:59 IST

Coco Gauff

IMAGE: Coco Gauff in action during her group stage match against Italy's Jasmine Paolini. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Defending champion Coco Gauff put on a clinical performance to beat Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2 and eliminate the Italian as she registered her first win at the WTA Finals on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old, who made 17 double faults when she lost to fellow American Jessica Pegula in her first game in Group Steffi Graf on Sunday, committed only three double faults this time as she dominated the eighth seed.

 

"I knew today’s win was important to keep myself in the tournament. If I lost, I would have been out," world number three Gauff said.

The American took just over 10 minutes to build a 3-0 lead in the first set before Paolini went through a nine-minute battle to fend off three break points and win her first game.

Paolini got a break but Gauff drew the Italian into backhand rallies and won points with precise cross-court shots to claim the next game and take a 5-3 lead before holding to win the set.

The French Open champion's strategy of making Paolini run constantly from one side of court to the other paid off again when Gauff got back-to-back breaks to go 5-2 up in the second.

She secured victory with a powerful serve that Paolini could only hit into the net.

"I thought I served smart... I don't think Jasmine was a 100% today," Gauff added.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka faces Pegula later on Tuesday in Group Steffi Graf.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
