Gauff bows out in Beijing, cites fatigue as 'draining' days force Wuhan withdrawal

Coco Gauff exited the China Open after a draining few days, then withdrew from Wuhan as fatigue, online racial abuse and a gruelling season took their toll.

IMAGE: Coco Gauff of the US during her round of 16 match at the China Open against Belgium's Elise Mertens, in Beijing on Wednesday. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Key Points Coco Gauff crashed out of the China Open in the last 16, losing 6-3, 6-3 to Elise Mertens after a draining few days.

Gauff faced an "insane" amount of racial abuse online following her controversial second-round match against Chinese teenager Sun Xinran, with the WTA condemning the abuse.

A costly error-strewn performance hurt Gauff against Mertens, as she committed 34 unforced errors and eight double faults during the 78-minute defeat.

Gauff withdrew from the Wuhan Open as defending champion, citing fatigue and saying her body needed time to rest and recover after a long season.

Coco Gauff exited the China Open in the last 16 on Wednesday, suffering a 6-3, 6-3 defeat by Belgium's Elise Mertens after what the American third seed described as a draining few days.

Hours after the upset, Gauff withdrew from the Wuhan Open, a WTA 1000 hardcourt event she won last year, citing fatigue.

Gauff, 22, revealed after her victory over Chinese 16-year-old Sun Xinran on Monday that she had received an "insane" amount of racial abuse on social media following a match in which a replayed point sparked an online backlash.

"It has been kind of draining, I'm not going to lie." she told a news conference. "I just turn off my phone and move on. There's nothing you can do."

Racial Abuse Adds to the Burden

IMAGE: Coco Gauff in action against Elise Mertens. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

She beat Sun 7-5 6-1 to reach the fourth round, but was targeted online after stopping play during a key point in the first set, raising her hand to complain about a flickering advertising board as Sun was about to put away a winner.

After a video review, the umpire ordered the point to be replayed. Gauff won the point and held serve for 5-5.

The WTA condemned the abusive comments she received.

"There is no place for racism, discrimination, or abuse in tennis," the WTA told Reuters in a statement.

"We are appalled by the racial abuse directed at Coco Gauff and are in contact with her to offer our full support."

Errors Derail Gauff Against Mertens

IMAGE: Elise Mertens celebrates her win over Coco Gauff. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Gauff had beaten the 30-year-old Mertens in their five previous meetings. The 13th seed will next face six-times Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek.

Gauff's challenge unravelled amid a barrage of errors, with the 2024 Beijing champion committing 34 unforced errors, including eight double faults, during the 78-minute defeat.

"I think I just didn't play well," Gauff said. "I think I wasn't moving well. There were a lot of things I didn't do well. I thought Elise played well on the big points, made me play a big ball, yeah."

Fatigue Forces Wuhan Withdrawal

Gauff said she was sorry to miss the Wuhan tournament.

"I'm disappointed to withdraw from Wuhan, especially as the defending champion," the two-time Grand Slam champion said in a statement. "After a long year, my body needs some time to rest and recover."

Gauff joined world number one Elena Rybakina, who withdrew due to a foot injury, in pulling out of the Wuhan Open, which runs from October 12-18.