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India's Gatha Khadake Advances In Youth Olympics Archery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 09, 2026 18:02 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian archer Gatha Khadake has powerfully advanced to the women's individual recurve quarterfinals at the Youth Olympics after a dominant 6-0 win, setting her sights on further medals later on Monday.

Key Points

  • India's Gatha Khadake secured a 6-0 victory over Bulgaria's Neda Kendarova on Monday.
  • The third-seeded archer advanced to the women's individual recurve quarterfinals at the Youth Olympics.
  • Gatha maintained composure through closely contested sets, winning 28-27, 25-23, and 27-26.
  • She is scheduled to face Yeeun Whang of the USA in the quarterfinals later on Monday.
  • The semifinals and final for the event are also slated for the evening.

India's lone archer at the Youth Olympics, Gatha Khadake, stormed into the women's individual recurve quarterfinals with a straight-set 6-0 win over Bulgaria's Neda Kendarova, here on Monday.

The third-seeded Gatha prevailed 28-27 25-23 27-26, holding her nerve in a closely contested opening set before tightening her grip on the match.

 

She maintained the pressure in the second set as Kendarova crumbled, managing just 23 points, while Gatha took a 4-0 lead. The Indian then sealed the contest with a narrow one-point win in the third set.

Gatha will face sixth seed Yeeun Whang of the USA in the quarterfinals later on Monday, with the semifinals and final also scheduled for the evening.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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