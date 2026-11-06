India's Gatha Khadake Finishes Third In Youth Olympics Archery Qualification

India's Gatha Khadake has made a strong start at the Youth Olympics, securing an impressive third position in the women's recurve archery qualification round on Friday, setting the stage for her elimination draw challenge.

Photograph: Inspire Institute of Sport/Instagram

Key Points Gatha Khadake, India's only archery participant, finished third in the women's recurve qualification round on Friday.

The Maharashtra archer scored 687 points from 72 arrows to secure her position.

She will now face Ivory Coast's Sita Sore in the opening round of the 32-archer elimination draw.

Turkey's Dunya Yenihayat topped the standings with 688 points.

India's lone archery participant at the ongoing Youth Olympics, Gatha Khadake, finished third in the women's recurve qualification round here on Friday.

The Maharashtra archer scored 687 points from 72 arrows to secure the third position.

Turkey's Dunya Yenihayat topped the standings with 688 points, edging out South Korea's Sumin Kim on the basis of a superior X-count (24-18). Kim also scored 688 points.

Gatha will face Ivory Coast's Sita Sore in the opening round of the 32-archer elimination draw.