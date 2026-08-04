Unseeded Indian Pair Advances In Korea Masters Badminton

Discover how unseeded Indian badminton stars Krishna Prasad Garaga and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy delivered a stunning upset at the Korea Masters Super 300, advancing to the second round in men's doubles.

Key Points Unseeded Indian pair Krishna Prasad Garaga and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy advanced to the second round of the Korea Masters Super 300.

They secured a straight-games victory over the sixth-seeded Thai duo Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn and Worrapol Thongsa-Nga.

Other Indian men's doubles and women's doubles pairs, Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu/Arjun Reddy Pochana and Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Minshra, were eliminated in the opening rounds.

Indian shuttler Tushar Suveer won his men's singles qualifier but subsequently lost in the next round.

Unseeded Indian pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy stunned sixth seeded Thai pair of Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn and Worrapol Thongsa-Nga in straight games to enter men's doubles second round at the Korea Masters Super 300 badminton tournament.

The Indian duo took just 42 minutes to get the better of their fancied rivals 21-16 21-18. They will next play the winner of the match between Singapore's Junsuke Kubo and Jia Hao Howin Wong and Korea's Young Hyuk Kim and Tae Yang Shin.

Mixed Results For Indian Shuttlers

But the other Indian men's doubles combination of Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu and Arjun Reddy Pochana crashed out in the opening round, losing 3-21 10-21 against second pair of Sol Gyu Choi of Korea and Malaysia's V Shem Goh.

It was also curtains for Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Minshra from women's doubles as they were shown the door by second seeds Ririna Hiramoto and Kokona Ishikawa of Japan 15-21 13-21.

Another Indian, Tushar Suveer beat Shaurya Gullaiya of Canada in the opening round of men's singles qualifiers 21-15 21-12 before losing to Shogo Ogawa of Japan 10-21 17-21 in the next round.