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Home  » Sports » Ganguly hails East Bengal after historic maiden ISL title triumph

Ganguly hails East Bengal after historic maiden ISL title triumph

By REDIFF SPORTS
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May 28, 2026 18:44 IST

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Sourav Ganguly congratulated East Bengal after the Kolkata giants won their first-ever Indian Super League title, ending a 22-year wait for top-tier league glory.

East Bengal players celebrate with the ISL trophy in Kolkata on Thursday, May 21

IMAGE: East Bengal players celebrate with the ISL trophy in Kolkata on Thursday, May 21, 2026 Photograph: ISL/X

Key Points

  • Former India captain Sourav Ganguly congratulated East Bengal after their maiden ISL title win.
  • East Bengal ended a 22-year wait for a top-tier league title in Indian football.
  • The Kolkata giants defeated Inter Kashi 2-1 in the decisive final-round clash.

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly congratulated East Bengal for their historic first-ever Indian Super League (ISL) title.

 

He praised the team's performances across the season, including their derby victory over Mohun Bagan, and also lauded the women's team for their recent championship win.

East Bengal FC were crowned champions of the Indian Super League for the first time on Thursday, May 21, ending a 22-year-old title drought in the country's top-tier competition and quenching their passionate fans' yearning for silverware after a thrilling five-horse race to the top prize.

East Bengal, one of the country's most decorated football clubs alongside its arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant, emerged triumphant after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Inter Kashi at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, even as Mohun Bagan, another contender for the prize alongside Mumbai City FC, Punjab City, and Bengaluru FC heading into the decisive final round of fixtures, rallied to beat Sporting Club Delhi 2-1 at Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

 

IMAGE: Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly congratulates East Bengal FC on their Indian Super League 2025-26 triumph. Photograph: Kind courtesy East Bengal

Mumbai FC beat Punjab FC 2-0 in their face-off, while Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC played out a goalless draw in an inconsequential game.

Both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan ended their campaign with 26 points from 13 matches, but the former won on super goal difference of +19 compared to their rivals' +13.

Former winners Mumbai City and Bengaluru FC settled for the third and fourth place respectively after a dramatic final day's play of the truncated league. 

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