Ganguly approaches cyber cell over defamatory remarks

Source: PTI
December 18, 2025 20:38 IST

Sourav Ganguly lodged a complaint against the head of Kolkata-based Argentina football fan club

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly lodged a complaint against the head of Kolkata-based Argentina football fan club. Photograph: BCCI

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Thursday lodged a police complaint against the head of Kolkata-based Argentina football fan club, alleging that the individual made objectionable remarks against him, a senior officer said.

 

Ganguly, in his complaint emailed to the Cyber Cell of the Kolkata police, said the person's statements have adversely affected his reputation and mental peace.

"The complaint states that he deliberately leveled serious allegations against Ganguly without any factual basis," the police officer said.

The accused reportedly made the remarks against Ganguly while interacting with a journalist.

Ganguly added in the complaint that such baseless allegations appear to be an attempt to tarnish his hard-earned reputation.

A probe is underway.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
