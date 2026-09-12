Ganges Grandmasters Secure Global Chess League Final Berth Despite Loss

Ganges Grandmasters have clinched a coveted spot in the Global Chess League finals, while defending champions Alpine APL Pipers face a tense wait after a crucial loss, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to the league stage.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Global Chess League

Key Points Ganges Grandmasters advanced to the Global Chess League finals despite a loss to PBG Alaskan Knights.

Defending champions Alpine APL Pipers lost to Triveni Continental Knights, making their final qualification uncertain.

Magnus Carlsen suffered his first defeat of the tournament, losing to Alireza Firouzja.

Ian Nepomniachtchi's draw against Viswanathan Anand was crucial for Ganges Grandmasters' advancement.

The final league match between FYERS American Knights and CheQ Mumba Masters will determine the second finalist.

Ganges Grandmasters on Saturday advanced to the finals of the Global Chess League (GCL) here, despite losing to PBG Alaskan Knights, while defending champions Alpine APL Pipers lost to Triveni Continental Knights. Alpine APL Pipers will have to wait for the result of the final league match to know their fate.

Both Alpine APL Pipers and Ganges Grandmasters went into the final round-robin matches with 18 match points each and a win against teams who were at the bottom of the standings would have been enough for them to ensure a final berth. However, two-time champions Triveni Continental Kings threw the race to the final wide open as they became the first team in season 4 to win both the matches against the Pipers, winning 11-6 in the first match of the day.

Ganges Grandmasters Secure Final Berth

Pipers' loss meant that Ganges Grandmasters needed to score just one game point against PBG Alaskan Knights with black pieces to advance to the final on better game point score. That target was achieved with Ian Nepomniachtchi's draw against Viswanathan Anand on the icon board and Stavroula Tsolakidou defeating Nino Batsiashvili to put the Grandmasters ahead. But player-of-the-match Abhimanyu Mishra got the better of Luke Leon Mendonca in 32 moves on the prodigy board and Grandmasters' Leinier Dominguez Perez lost in a time scramble when he knocked off a few pieces while trying to play fast.

Carlsen Suffers First Loss In Competition

Earlier, Alpine APL Pipers looked on course in the first few minutes of the match before Aravindh Chithambaram began tightening the noose around Vidit Gujrathi's white king. Despite the time scramble in the end game, Aravindh managed to convert the position and won the match in 36 moves. But it was Alireza Firouzja who ultimately put the break on Pipers march as the Frenchman forced world number one Magnus Carlsen to resign after 49 moves. This was Carlsen's first loss in the competition and first win for Firouzja, keeping alive his team's hopes of at least making it to third place play-off.

Volodar Murzin's win over Pranav V on the prodigy board meant that the Pipers at least scored six points and kept their chances of making it to the final alive. "It was good game and after a sharp opening. I found some good moves and when we went through time trouble, I managed to put pressure and win the game. As team, we played very well today and made it difficult for them to win (the title) for the second time," said Firouzja.

Final Spot Decider Looms

FYERS American Knights can pip the Pipers for the final spot if they beat CheQ Mumba Masters in the final league game and score at least nine game points.