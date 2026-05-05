Army's Ganga Singh Wins Gold At Shooting Championship

Army shooter Ganga Singh's gold medal win highlights the 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship, where Haryana's Kamaljeet Choudhary and Surbhi Rao also clinched victory.

Photograph: NRAI/X

Key Points Ganga Singh secured gold in the men's 50m rifle 3-positions at the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship.

Kamaljeet Choudhary and Surbhi Rao of Haryana won the 10m air pistol mixed team title.

Adriyan Karmakar of West Bengal clinched gold in the junior men's 50m rifle 3-positions.

Rajasthan's Yogesh and Mohini won gold in the junior 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Army shooter Ganga Singh clinched gold in the men's 50m rifle 3-positions, while Haryana's Kamaljeet Choudhary and Surbhi Rao won the 10m air pistol mixed team title at the 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship on Tuesday.

Ganga Singh's Winning Performance

Ganga Singh shot 357.8 in the final to finish on top of the podium, edging out Railways' Arjun Babuta, who took silver with 356.9, while Swapnil Kusale claimed bronze with 343.7.

Haryana Duo Triumph in Air Pistol Mixed Team Event

In the 10m air pistol mixed team event, the Haryana duo topped qualification with 576 before sealing gold with 476.6 in the final. Karnataka's Mamith N Gowda and Divya T S, who had qualified fourth with 573, settled for silver with 472.5, while ONGC's Amanpreet Singh and Shweta Singh took bronze with 409.3 after also shooting 573 in qualification.

Junior Category Results

In junior men's 50m rifle 3-positions, West Bengal's Adriyan Karmakar clinched gold with 360.2. Haryana's Rohit Kanyan won silver with 350.5, while Rajasthan's Prince bagged bronze with 336.1.

Junior Air Pistol Mixed Team Winners

In the junior 10m air pistol mixed team event, Rajasthan's Yogesh and Mohini struck gold with 478.6 in the final after qualifying fourth with 576. Haryana's Shiva and Navya, who topped qualification with 581, finished with bronze (417.7), while Karnataka's Avanthika and Jonathan secured silver with 478 after qualifying second with 580.