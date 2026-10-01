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India's Ganesh Thirumuru Clinches Bronze In Asian Games Archery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: October 01, 2026 10:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian compound archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru has added an individual bronze medal to his Asian Games tally, showcasing India's growing prowess in the sport after his earlier gold with the men's team.

Photograph: Inspire Institute of Sport/Instagram

Photograph: Inspire Institute of Sport/Instagram

Key Points

  • Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru won the men's individual bronze medal in compound archery at the Asian Games.
  • Thirumuru defeated Vietnam's Cong Duc Dang 149-144 in the bronze medal playoff.
  • He previously secured a gold medal as part of the Indian men's compound team.
  • Thirumuru's performance included near-perfect shooting in the playoff, hitting 14 out of 15 shots.
  • Chikitha Taniparthi, another Indian archer, narrowly missed an individual medal, losing in the quarterfinals.

Indian compound archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru produced a commanding performance to win the men's individual bronze medal at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Thirumuru's Dominant Bronze Medal Performance

Ganesh, who was a part of the gold-winning men's team on Wednesday, defeated Vietnam's Cong Duc Dang 149-144 in the bronze medal playoff after bowing out of individual gold contention with a semifinal loss.

 

It was perfect shooting from the 20-year-old Indian in the playoff as he was on mark in 14 out of his 15 shots.

Ganesh had lost 144-148 to Kim Jongho of South Korea in the semifinal after he could not replicate his stupendous quarterfinal form. He trailed throughout in the last-four stage and eventually went down 29-30 29-30 29-28 29-30 28-30.

Ganesh had defeated Chinese Taipei's Chieh-Lun Chen 148-138 in the quarterfinals earlier in the day at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square here.

In that match-up, Ganesh won all the five series with scores of 29-28 29-28 30-29 30-26 30-27. He shot only two 9s, in the opening two series, before going on a 10-hitting spree

Earlier, Chikitha Taniparthi missed out on a hat-trick of medals after bowing out from the women's compound individual quarterfinals.

Chikitha, who won gold medals in both the women's team and mixed team compound events on Wednesday, lost 143-144 to Indonesia's Nurisa Dian Ashrifah in the last-eight stage.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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