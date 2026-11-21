India's archery contingent concluded the Asia Cup Ranking meet in Hangzhou with a fifth-place finish, securing six medals but notably missing out on any gold, despite strong performances from Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru and Aditi Swami.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India finished fifth overall at the Asia Cup Archery Ranking meet in Hangzhou, securing six medals (three silver, three bronze) but no gold.

Asian Games medallist Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru won an individual silver and a team silver in the compound men's event.

Former world champion Aditi Swami secured an individual silver and a team bronze in the compound women's section.

The compound archers accounted for five of India's six medals, while the recurve section managed only one bronze.

Heavyweights South Korea topped the standings with eight medals, including four gold.

Asian Games medallist Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru and former world champion Aditi Swami returned with two medals each, but India's overall campaign at the Asia Cup Archery Ranking meet was marked by a disappointing fifth-place finish, with the country failing to win a single gold in the third and final stage of the event here Saturday.

India signed off with six medals -- three silver and three bronze.

While the compound archers accounted for five of India's six medals, the recurve section managed just one podium finish, with the men's team of Ujjawal Dhama, Goldi Mishra and Abhyuday Pakhale clinching bronze.

India's Asia Cup Archery Performance Overview

Heavyweights South Korea lived up to their reputation as a powerhouse, topping the standings with eight medals (four gold, two silver and two bronze).

Hosts China finished second with three gold, two silver and three bronze, while Australia took third with two gold, one silver and one bronze. Singapore edged India for fourth place with its solitary gold medal.

India's squad featured Asian Games medallists Kirti Agarwal, Prithika Pradeep and Ganesh alongside a number of rising archers.

Ganesh Thirumuru's Compound Silver

Twenty-year-old Ganesh, who won team gold and individual bronze at the Asian Games, added an individual silver in the compound men's event after going down by two points to Australia's Bailey Wildman in a closely fought final, losing 146-148.

The sixth-seeded Indian was locked at 59-all with Wildman after the opening two ends of six arrows each. However, Ganesh dropped a point in the third end while the Australian maintained his flawless scoring to move ahead 119-117.

Wildman then held his advantage through the remaining end to seal the title.

Ganesh had earlier produced a dramatic semifinal performance against China's second seed Biheng Qi, prevailing in a shoot-off after the contest ended 146-146.

Both archers shot a perfect 10 in the tie-breaker, but the Indian edged the home favourite with his arrow landing closer to the centre.

Australia also got the better of India in the compound men's team final, where Ganesh, Manav Jadhao and Mohit Bhati had to settle for silver after losing 229-234 to Bailey, Jonathan Milne and Nathan Rowley.

Aditi Swami's Double Medal Success

Former world champion Aditi, meanwhile, led India's charge in the compound women's section, returning with an individual silver and a team bronze.

The 20-year-old had a golden opportunity to clinch the individual title, leading home favourite Hu Jingwen 88-87 after three ends.

However, Aditi faltered in the closing stages as the Chinese archer turned the contest around to prevail 146-144.

Aditi's second medal came in the women's team event, where she combined with Prithika Pradeep and Tejal Salve to defeat Indonesia 230-228 in the bronze-medal playoff.

Prithika, an Asian Games team gold medallist, added another individual podium finish for India by defeating South Korea's Oh Yoohyun 145-142 to claim bronze in the compound women's event.

Recurve Archery Team's Disappointing Outing

While the compound archers kept India in the medal hunt, the recurve section endured a forgettable outing, with none of the Indian archers managing to reach the podium.

The failure was particularly disappointing given the presence of Kirti, a member of India's historic women's team that won gold at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Kirti, who had qualified second in the women's individual recurve event, suffered a shock 4-6 quarterfinal defeat against China's lower-ranked Shen Jiawen despite fighting back from an early deficit.

The Indian lost the opening set 26-28 and then dropped the second 28-29 to trail 0-4.

Showing resilience, Kirti bounced back to take the third set 26-24, before producing her best effort in the fourth with a 29 against Shen's 27 to level the contest at 4-4.

With a shoot-off looming, Kirti needed to take the deciding set, but Shen held her nerve to win it 27-26 and book her semifinal berth.

The lone consolation for India in recurve came through the sixth seeded men's team of Dhama, Mishra and Pakhale, who secured a bronze medal after downing Chinese Taipei (53-50, 51-53, 53-55, 59-52) (30-28) in the shoot-off.

Context Of Recent Asian Games Success

The Hangzhou result came after a historic campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, where all 12 members of India's 12-archer contingent returned with medals, helping the country secure a record nine-medal haul.

At the Asiad, India had also become the first country to secure an Olympic quota in the compound mixed team event for the Los Angeles 2028 Games, which will feature the discipline for the first time. The country also secured an individual women's recurve quota through Kumkum Mohod, who clinched a historic gold at the Asian Games.