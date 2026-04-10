Veer Ganapathy Takes Two-Shot Lead in Mauritius Golf Tournament

Indian golfer Veer Ganapathy seized the lead at the AM Green IGPL Invitational in Mauritius, showcasing exceptional putting skills and capitalising on a late error from Sachin Baisoya.

Photograph: Leander Paes/Instagram

Key Points Veer Ganapathy takes the lead at the AM Green IGPL Invitational in Mauritius with a strong finish.

Sachin Baisoya's late bogey allows Ganapathy to move into the top spot.

Aryan Roopa Anand, Ridhima Dilawari, and Milind Soni are tied for third place.

RVR Delhi leads the team competition after two rounds.

Challenging conditions at Anahita Golf Course impact player scores.

Veer Ganapathy produced a superb finish to move into sole two-shot lead after the second day of the AM Green AM GREEN IGPL Invitational 2026 Mauritius hosted by Leander Paes here on Friday.

Overnight co-leader Sachin Baisoya (67-71) slipped on the very last hole and it gave Ganapathy (67-69) the pole position and put himself in a prime place to make a bid for the title.

The 18-year-old left-handed Bangalore golfer, who shot 67 on Day 1, was even par after the front nine at the Anahita Golf Course but landed three birdies on the back nine.

They included birdies on the 16th and the 18th, to card 3-under 69 and moved to 8-under total after 36 holes.

The first-round co-leader Baisoya (67-71), who was tied for the lead after 17 holes, bogeyed the Par-5 18th and his playing partner Ganapathy birdied it. That two-shot swing saw Ganapathy move into sole lead by two shots as Baisoya fell to 6-under.

Other Top Players

There were three other players -- former two-time All India Amateur champion Aryan Roopa Anand (71-70), Ridhima Dilawari (69-72) and Milind Soni (69-72) -- at 3-under for two rounds and are Tied-third.

Team Competition Update

In the team competition, RVR Delhi moved into the top spot with a two-round two-player total of 7-under, while Phoenix Hyderabad are second at one shot behind alongside Atri Mumbai.

Challenging Course Conditions

With the conditions at Anahita continuing to be challenging, only four other players, WGAI pro Amandeep Drall (69-74), Udayan Mane (70-73), rookie Sukhman Singh (71-72) and Shaurya Binu (75-68) were under par at 1-under total each. They were Tied-eighth.

Only a total of 12 players are in red numbers, indicating how challenging the course has been with the windy conditions and demanding greens.

Big stars who are outside Top-10 of the scoreboard include Pukhraj Gill (72-72), SSP Chawrasia (73-71) and Gaurav Ghei (74-70) at T-12; Shiv Kapur (70-73) at T-20; Karandeep Kochhar (73-73) at T-22 and Gaganjeet Bhullar (73-74) at T-29.

Ganapathy's Perspective

Ganapathy said, "I have been putting well and that worked for me again today, especially on the back nine. I have contended in the past and I know the more I put myself in this position the more chances I will have."