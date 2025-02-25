HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Galatasaray accuse Mourinho of making racist comments

February 25, 2025 09:45 IST

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho before Monday's Super Lig match against Galatasaray at Fenerbahce, Rams Park, Istanbul.

IMAGE: Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho before Monday's Super Lig match against Galatasaray at Fenerbahce, Rams Park, Istanbul. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

Galatasaray have accused Jose Mourinho of making "racist statements" and said they will initiate criminal proceedings against the Fenerbahce manager over his comments following their 0-0 Super Lig draw on Monday.

While it was not clear which statements Galatasaray were referring to, Mourinho said the home side's bench had been "jumping like monkeys" and that the match would have been a disaster if a Turkish referee had been in charge.

 

Monday's game was refereed by Slovenian Slavko Vincic after both clubs requested a foreign official take charge.

Galatasaray said on X that Mourinho had "persistently issued derogatory statements directed towards the Turkish people" since taking up his role in the league.

"Today, his discourse has escalated beyond merely immoral comments into unequivocally inhumane rhetoric," the club said.

"We hereby formally declare our intention to initiate criminal proceedings concerning the racist statements made by Jose Mourinho, and shall accordingly submit official complaints to UEFA and FIFA."

Mourinho and Fenerbahce did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters sent outside normal business hours in Turkey.

Former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur manager Mourinho has previously been fined and suspended for his comments about Turkish match officials. And the Portuguese was again critical of Turkish referees in a press conference after the match.

"I went to the referees' dressing room after the game. Of course, the fourth official was there, a Turkish referee," Mourinho told the press conference.

"I told him (Vincic), 'Thank you to come here because you come for a big match and you are responsible for a big match.

"And I turned myself to the fourth official and I (said) 'this match, if you are the referee, this match would be a disaster.'

"And when I say him, I say the general tendency."

Mourinho also praised Vincic for not giving a yellow card to defender Yusuf Akcicek early in the match despite the animated reaction of the Galatsarary bench to a challenge.

"I have also to thank the referee because with a Turkish referee after the big dive in the first minute, their bench jumping like monkeys on the top of the kid, with a Turkish referee you would have a yellow card after one minute and after five minutes I would have to change him," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
