Gaganjeet Bhullar's Dominance Continues With Seventh IGPL Title

Seasoned golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar showcased his exceptional skill and experience by clinching his seventh Indian Golf Premier League title at the Phoenix Invitational Hyderabad, overcoming young Raghav Chugh in a thrilling play-off.

Key Points Gaganjeet Bhullar clinched his seventh Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) title at the Phoenix Invitational Hyderabad on Friday.

Bhullar defeated young Raghav Chugh in a play-off, marking his fourth victory of the season and his second successive play-off triumph.

Bhullar of Vimtra Chennai Lions GC made twin birdies on the 16th and 17th to reach 14-under, forcing a play-off with Raghav Chugh.

In the team contest, hosts Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds, led by Raghav Chugh, secured the honours at 27-under.

The next IGPL event is scheduled to be held in Pune from November 18-20.

Gaganjeet Bhullar's self-belief and experience once again came to the fore as the seasoned golfer clinched his seventh Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) title, defeating young Raghav Chugh in a play-off at the Phoenix Invitational Hyderabad here on Friday.

Bhullar's Dominant Season Continues

It was Bhullar's fourth victory of the season and his second successive play-off triumph, having won at Vooty Golf County last week.

Bhullar of Vimtra Chennai Lions GC had twin birdies on the 16th and the 17th to get to 14-under, while Raghav of Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds GC, who had held the lead minutes earlier, holed a must-hole birdie on his closing hole to force a play-off.

Bhullar once again came out the victor in the shoot-out played on the Par-4 18th. A little earlier Bhullar had a shy at a 20-footer for a birdie, which would have given him an outright win, but it was destined to come in a play-off.

Individual Standings And Top Performers

Sachin Baisoya of Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds GC was sole third at 13-under, while Kartik Sharma of Flyingman Kolkata Tigers GC, who produced the best card of the day at 9-under 63, was Tied-4th alongside Harshjeet Singh Sethie of Vimtra Chennai Lions GC (70) and Shaurya Binu OF Unico Gurugram Tuskers GC (64) at 12-under.

It was the best AM Green IGPL finish of 2026 for both Kartik and Harshjeet.

M Dharma of Green Fuels Vizag Dolphins GC, Sawai Hamendra Singh Bhati of Auro Realty Goa Eagles GC and Arjun Prasad of Unico Gurugram Tuskers GC were tied for seventh place at 11-under, as Olympian Udayan Mane, Shiv Kapur and young Danish Verma, the overnight leader, were tied for tenth at 10-under.

Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds Win Team Title

In the team contest, hosts Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds led by Raghav Chugh, Sachin Baisoya, Ranjit Singh and Arjun Bhati took the honours at 27-under edging aside Flyingman Kolkata Tigers (Kartik Sharma, Syed Saqib Ahmed, Varun Parikh and Sukhman Singh) and Chennai Lions (Bhullar, Sethie, Ravi Kumar and Yashas Chandra), who were tied second at 26-under.

The next event is scheduled to be held in Pune from November 18-20.