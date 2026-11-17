Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar highlights how the significant gap in world-class golf infrastructure and playing conditions between India and international courses is a primary factor behind the nation's ongoing struggle for major titles on global tours.

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Gaganjeet Bhullar identifies the lack of world-class golf infrastructure and differing playing conditions as key reasons for India's prolonged drought of international titles.

Bhullar, who won the BNI Indonesian Masters in November 2023, believes the current dry spell is a cycle and promising Indian players can reverse the trend.

Shiv Kapur agrees, noting the emergence of talent from other nations and the need for Indian heroes to inspire future golfers.

The IGPL circuit is credited by Karandeep Kochhar for providing Indian golfers with vital international exposure in countries like Mauritius, South Africa, and Morocco this year.

Bhullar is set to compete in the Auro Realty Invitational 2026 Pune, chasing his fifth IGPL victory this season, alongside Karandeep Kochhar and Pukhraj Singh Gill, who return to IGPL action this week.

lack of world-class golf infrastructure in India, coupled with the disparity in playing conditions between domestic and overseas courses, is among the reasons behind the country's prolonged drought of titles on major international tours, said Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar.

The 11-time Asian Tour winner, who was the last Indian to claim a title on the circuit when he won the BNI Indonesian Masters in November 2023, believes the current phase is part of a cycle and Indian golf has the players capable of turning things around.

Infrastructure Gap Hinders Performance

"If we go and try to find the root cause, there are multiple reasons. The first is the lack of infrastructure. And when I say infrastructure, it means world-class infrastructure," Bhullar said during a media interaction ahead of the Auro Realty Invitational 2026 Pune, which begins on Wednesday.

"Because the courses where we get to play tournament, golf in India versus the courses where we get to play tournament golf outside, there is a big difference. And getting prepared on these courses versus outside India, that is a big difference."

Bhullar, however, said he did not expect the dry spell to continue for long, pointing to the emergence of a few promising players.

"I think overall, it's just a cycle. We are just in that dry spell. And I don't think it's going to be there for a long period of time," he said, adding that four or five Indian golfers have the ability to raise their game on the international circuit.

Talent Exists, Cycle Will Turn

Shiv Kapur agreed that Indian golf was going through a phase of ups and downs, and said the country had the talent to produce winners on overseas tours.

"You're seeing a big spike in golfers from Norway and Denmark, which you didn't see 10 years ago. So, when you see one or two kick off, you always need the heroes to look up to," Kapur said.

Bhullar, who has won four titles this IGPL season, will be chasing his fifth victory and an eighth title overall at the Pune event. His last two wins, in Vizag and Hyderabad, came in play-offs.

The 38-year-old will be joined by Karandeep Kochhar and Pukhraj Singh Gill, who return to IGPL action this week.

IGPL Provides Crucial Exposure

Gill has secured his Asian Tour card for 2027 following a strong campaign on the Asian Development Tour, while Kochhar has also enjoyed a productive year on the international circuit, finishing fourth at the Philippine Golf Championship and tied fifth at the International Series Japan.

"We were probably the first team to play practice rounds together from the very first tournament. That really helped me, and it really helped the other team members gel with each other," Bhullar said.

"Apart from the World Cups I played alongside Jeev sir and Anirban, this is the only time team sportsmanship really comes into play, and it's something I really, really enjoy."

Kochhar, who won the Red Sea Open on the Asian Development Tour in 2025, credited IGPL with providing Indian golfers greater international exposure.

"IGPL has given us exposure we'd never normally get playing in India. This year we played in Mauritius, South Africa and Morocco. That exposure matters so much for players like me who dream of playing at the highest level," he said.