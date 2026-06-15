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Narang, Kunjarani Join Panel For National Sports Board

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 15, 2026 18:21 IST

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Olympic medallist Gagan Narang and weightlifting legend N Kunjarani Devi have been appointed to a crucial five-member committee tasked with selecting the leadership for the new National Sports Board, aiming to enhance sports governance in India.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gagan Narang/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gagan Narang/X

Key Points

  • Olympic medallist Gagan Narang and weightlifting great N Kunjarani Devi have been named to a five-member search-cum-selection committee for the National Sports Board.
  • The committee, headed by Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan, also includes Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary (Sports), and Lt General (Retd) Harpal Singh.
  • Its primary task is to recommend a Chairperson and two Members for the National Sports Board, focusing on individuals with expertise in public administration, sports governance, and law.
  • The National Sports Board will serve as the central authority for recognising National Sports Bodies and enforcing governance, financial, and ethical standards as per the National Sports Governance Act.

Olympic bronze-winning former shooter Gagan Narang and weightlifting great N Kunjarani Devi were on Monday named in the central government's five-member search-cum-selection committee to constitute the much-anticipated National Sports Board.

Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan will head the panel which will also feature Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary (Sports) and Lt General (Retd) Harpal Singh from the Indian Olympic Association. Narang and Kunjarani are the requisite National Sports Awards winners in the committee.

 

Role Of The New Sports Board Selection Committee

"The aforementioned committee is tasked to recommend a panel of names for the positions of Chairperson and Two Members of the Board, from among persons of ability, integrity and standing, having knowledge or practical experience in the field of public administration, sports governance, sports law and other related fields," the Sports Ministry stated.

The National Sports Board will act as the central authority responsible for granting recognition to National Sports Bodies and ensuring compliance with governance, financial and ethical standards as mandated by the National Sports Governance Act that came into effect at the beginning of the year.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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