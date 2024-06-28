News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Gaffaney, Illingworth to officiate T20 WC final

Gaffaney, Illingworth to officiate T20 WC final

Source: PTI
June 28, 2024 21:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after dismissing Glenn Maxwell. Photograph: BCCI / X

New Zealand's Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth of England have been named as the on-field umpires for the T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa at Barbados.

India defeated defending champions England by 68 runs in the semi final held at Providence, Guyana, while South Africa handed a nine-wicket hammering to Afghanistan at Tarouba, Trinidad.

Richard Kettleborough will be the TV umpire for the final to be played at the Kensington Oval, while Rod Tucker will be the fourth umpire.

Richie Richardson will do the match referee's duties. Kensington Oval is hosting a T20 World Cup final for the second time since 2010

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dravid downplays broadcaster's #DoItForDravid trends
Dravid downplays broadcaster's #DoItForDravid trends
Dada: 'Kohli is institution for Indian cricket'
Dada: 'Kohli is institution for Indian cricket'
Good byes from Rohit, Virat expected post T20 WC
Good byes from Rohit, Virat expected post T20 WC
'First time in history': Why Dhankhar blasted Kharge
'First time in history': Why Dhankhar blasted Kharge
Olympic hopeful DP Manu faces doping suspension
Olympic hopeful DP Manu faces doping suspension
Trousers up, shoes in hands: How MPs reach Parliament
Trousers up, shoes in hands: How MPs reach Parliament
'Proteas will succumb to unplayable Axar, Kuldeep'
'Proteas will succumb to unplayable Axar, Kuldeep'

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Shafali blazes fastest double ton in Test Cricket!

Shafali blazes fastest double ton in Test Cricket!

T20 WC Final: Five key contests in the title decider

T20 WC Final: Five key contests in the title decider

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances