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French Tennis Star Gael Monfils Announces Retirement at 40

October 14, 2026 16:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Charismatic French tennis star Gael Monfils has officially retired from professional tennis at the age of 40, concluding a distinguished career that saw him win 13 ATP Tour singles titles and reach two Grand Slam semi-finals.

Frenchman Gael Monfils' major career came to an end at this year's US Open, where he lost to American Learner Tien in the second round

IMAGE: Frenchman Gael Monfils' major career came to an end at this year's US Open, where he lost to American Learner Tien in the second round. Photograph: Amber Searls/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points

  • French tennis player Gael Monfils has officially retired from professional tennis at 40, confirmed by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).
  • His retirement means he is no longer subject to anti-doping protocols and cannot enter professional tournaments.
  • Monfils, known for his athleticism and charismatic style, won 13 ATP Tour singles titles during his career.
  • He reached Grand Slam semi-finals at the French Open in 2008 and the US Open in 2016.
  • His final major appearance was at this year's US Open, where he lost in the second round.
 

French former world number six Gael Monfils has retired from professional tennis at the age of 40, according to the International Tennis Integrity Agency.

His retirement removes him from the sport's anti-doping protocols and means he is no longer eligible to enter tournaments, an ITIA spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday. Monfils has also been added to the agency's official list of retired players.

A Career of Flair and Achievements

The Frenchman announced in October 2025 that he would retire following the 2026 season and had been expected to bring the curtain down on his career at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Paris in November.

One of the most charismatic players of his generation, Monfils was renowned for his athleticism, flair and crowd-pleasing style. He won 13 ATP Tour singles titles, lifting his first trophy in Poland in 2005 and his last in Auckland in January 2025.

Grand Slam Highlights and Final Matches

Monfils' best Grand Slam results were semi-final appearances at the French Open in 2008 and the US Open in 2016. His major career came to an end at this year's US Open, where he lost to American Learner Tien in the second round. Reuters has contacted Monfils' agency for comment.

Source: REUTERS
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Gael MonfilsATP TourGrand SlamInternational Tennis Integrity AgencyLearner Tien

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