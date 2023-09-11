News
G20 Summit: India's top sportspersons hail PM Modi

G20 Summit: India's top sportspersons hail PM Modi

Source: PTI
September 11, 2023 20:55 IST
IMAGE: Sportspersons applauded PM Narendra Modi for successfully hosting the G20 summit. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

From Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu, India's top sports personalities hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hosting a successful G20 Summit and taking "international diplomacy to a whole new level".

Held over two days in the national capital, the summit was attended by global leaders such as US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Australian Premier Anthony Albanese and France's President Emmanuel Macron.

"Many congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his leadership at India's G20 Presidency. Jai hind!" Chopra, the reigning Olympic and world champion javelin thrower, wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Olympic silver medallist shuttler Sindhu congratulated Modi on the success of the meet and wrote, "Let us extend our heartfelt commendations to the Honorable Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi, for his remarkable and visionary leadership throughout India's G20 Presidency.

 

"Under his guidance, India has emerged as a beacon of hope, paving the way for a new era where our nation is poised to ascend as a true global superpower, influencing and inspiring nations across the globe to work in harmony for a brighter and more prosperous future for all."

"The world has witnessed the dawn of a resurgent India, championing unity, progress, and cooperation on the global stage!! Congrats sir @narendramodi," she added.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina also took to the social media platform to make his happiness known about the summit.

"Under the insightful leadership of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji, India's remarkable role at the G20 Summit has reaffirmed our nation's significant influence in global affairs. Every Indian can take immense pride in seeing our country spearhead global initiatives for a brighter tomorrow."

"This advancement benefits not just India, but the entire world. Indeed, a landmark occasion for our nation!" Raina said.

Also, former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri hailed the PM for taking international diplomacy to a "whole new level".

"Congratulations to Honourable PM @narendramodi ji on the successful India's G20 Presidency and having taken international diplomacy to a whole new level. Never seen before in my 61 years of existence on Mother Earth. Jai Hind."

Among the other Indian athletes to have tweeted was para-shooter and Paralympian Avani Lekhara, who said, "Heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for his exemplary leadership during India's G20 Presidency, a moment of pride for."

Indian fencer CA Bhavani Devi added, "Kudos to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji for his exceptional work during India's G20 Presidency, fostering unity for a prosperous global future."

Source: PTI
G20 Summit: Dream Come True For India

G20 Summit: Dream Come True For India

World media calls G20 declaration a 'coup' for Modi

World media calls G20 declaration a 'coup' for Modi

